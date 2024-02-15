Township leaders call for faster roadwork

Feb. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — Township officials are urging the county to speed up the process for estimating and implementing vital road repairs.

"We need a better way to solve local road issues," said Fife Lake Township Supervisor Lisa Leedy. "Some of our citizens are very unhappy, particularly along Lake Shore Drive. What can we do together prioritize projects in a better way?"

More than two dozen local officials attended a special meeting Wednesday at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission to express a mixture of urgency, exasperation and guarded optimism about the future of road maintenance.

"It's the responsibility of the road commission to maintain safe and effective roads," said Green Lake Township Supervisor Marvin Radtke. "But our taxpayers are saying: 'I already pay a millage and gas taxes. What's happening?' There's got to be something else we can do."

Dan Watkins, the road commission's new managing director, said he welcomed the "hard conversation" taking place and urged the township officials to "keep it coming" with one-on-one meetings. He acknowledged many existing methods aren't working and that new solutions are needed.

"We're in the first few months of our new management team," he said. "One of our top priorities is rebuilding trust and communications with the townships. That's why we're here."

Discussion included funding sources, how money is allocated, delays in getting accurate estimates, and the need to pursue new solutions. Rapid growth is also increasing traffic volumes on area roads, leading to more maintenance needs, officials said.

Established in 1909, the road commission maintains more than 1,000 miles of roadways in the county, including bridges, major thoroughfares, thousands of signals and countless gravel roads. The total value of that infrastructure is more than $100 million, according to Phil Masserant, road commission finance director, and the agency has completed more than $111 million in projects over the last 10 years.

Although it is technically part of county government, the road commission operates separately and is not a county department, per se. It employs 56 people and has an annual budget of about $22 million.

Finding enough money to meet the growing needs for road maintenance is a constant challenge, agency officials said. Currently, funding for the road commission comes from a variety of sources, including millages, state grants, federal grants and special assessments.

Many grants are restricted to specific uses and can't be co-mingled with the agency's general fund. For example, most federal grants to the road commission can only be used for construction — not studies or planning.

"There's not enough money to fix everything," said Isaiah Wunsche, Peninsula Township Supervisor, "so how can we use the money we have more effectively?"

Part of the problem is the escalating cost of maintaining and rebuilding roadways, said Road Commission Superintendent of Operations Larry LaCross. Common materials, such as the "brining" solution used to protect gravel roads, are getting more expensive each year, and the cost of a major road rebuild can exceed $1 million per mile.

Many Michigan motorists don't understand that the Michigan Department of Transportation focuses on state roads, not local roads, said Jason Gillman, a member of the five-person board that oversees the road commission.

While the state spends billions of dollars on state road projects, relatively little of that money filters down to counties, cities and townships, he said.

"Lansing has no plan for local roads ... It's always a fight for money at the state level. MDOT has even attempted to claw back money [from localities], which was met with resistance in a couple counties," Gillman said. "So far, they've been able to fight that off."

The potential impact of electric vehicles on road funding was also discussed, as EV owners pay no federal gas tax and their state registration fee does not fully replace state gas tax revenue, according to a broadcast on Michigan Public Radio in January.

A study by the Anderson Group estimates Michigan lost approximately $50 million in gas tax revenue because of EVs. That loss could rise to $95 million per year if not addressed, according to study author Patrick Anderson.

"If we fail to make policy changes soon we'll be unable to maintain our roads," said Anderson.

Possible solutions to that revenue shortfall could include higher annual registration fees for EVs, milage-based fees, per kilowatt fees and implementing toll-roads, he said.

Grappling with revenue shortfalls is nothing new at the local road agency. Last month, the road commission board voted to place the proposed $300 million Hartman-Hammond bridge project on indefinite hold because of escalating cost estimates and lack of available funding.

On a smaller scale, some road projects are financed through a "special assessment district" — neighborhood homeowners who share project costs with the road commission.

Unfortunately, the existing SAD process "isn't good for anyone," said Watkins.

"Anytime residents are willing to put in money [for repairs], we should be able to make that happen [in a reasonable time frame]," Watkins said. "What we have now is definitely unacceptable."

Several solutions were proposed.

Three township officials asked if they could share or combine smaller amounts of money on hand to complete a local road project. Road commission officials responded with enthusiasm, and proposed a follow-up meeting to discuss how it would work.

Beth Friend, supervisor for East Bay Township, encouraged the agency to pursue new sources of grant funding, perhaps with the addition of a staff grant writer. She praised the agency's management team and urged them to "create the stability" needed to make major progress in both administration and operations.

The road commission uses a variety of tools to gather data on road surface conditions, traffic volumes, crash patterns and weather-related costs. That data is used to develop detailed maps of all area roads, with each road segment color-coded for quality.

A set of electronic "dashboards" derived from the data and maps helps agency officials pinpoint problem areas and make decisions, agency officials said. Leveraging that growing body of data, and sharing it at the township level, is one of their objectives.

Establishing a coherent and reliable system for road maintenance planning — based on hard data — is essential, Watkins said. Such a plan would also speed up the process of getting estimates to township officials and boards.

"We really want a three- to five-year plan so we can provide rough estimates for every road [in the county] based on average rating and cost," he said. "Once that's in place, we can share it with everyone here."

Meeting participants acknowledged that the workload facing the new road commission management team is big and growing bigger each month.

"We know you're drinking out of a fire hose at full tilt," said Radtke. "We appreciate how much effort you're all putting in."