Reserve Township police investigating after 6 cars stolen in 2 months

Police in Reserve Township are investigating after more than a handful of cars were stolen in two months.

According to police, six cars total have been stolen throughout the community.

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and take their keys out of their vehicles. They said criminals don’t want to face resistance while committing these acts and go for the “easy, unlocked vehicle.”

Police also suggest having exterior lighting and cameras near your car.

If you see anything suspicious, Reserve Township police are asking you to call 911.

