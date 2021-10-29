Towson man arrested in killing of Morgan State student Barry Ransom near Shops at Kenilworth

Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old Towson man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morgan State University student Barry Ransom this week near the Shops at Kenilworth.

Police say that Kevin Sharp, who lived down the street from the mall, met Ransom in the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive, then shot and robbed him. Police said the altercation took place just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the mall parking lot, near a Trader Joe’s grocery store and other shops.

Ransom, a Morgan State accounting major, later died at the hospital. He was 21 years old.

Sharp is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. No lawyer was listed for Sharp in online court records as of Friday evening.