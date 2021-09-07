As Towson student shot Saturday is released from hospital, university suspends veteran campus police officer

The Towson University student shot on campus Saturday morning, along with two other adults, was released from the hospital Tuesday, as the school suspended a veteran campus police officer in the continued fallout from the shooting, university officials said.

In a statement, Towson President Kim Schatzel, Vernon Hurte, vice president for student affairs, and Charles Herring, the university’s director of public safety, said they “look forward to her return to class and campus,” while Schatzel and Hurte keep in close contact with the student and her family.

One of the two other shooting victims, neither of whom were affiliated with Towson, has been released from the hospital while the other was still being treated as of Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County police, who are leading the investigation into the shooting, did not immediately answer questions Tuesday about the condition of the third shooting victim. All of the victims had been previously described as “stable.”

Following the party of hundreds in the core of the university’s academic facilities, where the shooting occurred, Towson officials said they placed a veteran officer of the school’s Office of Public Safety on paid leave while investigating whether the officer followed procedures that night.

The suspension followed “an initial internal review,” according to the statement from Schatzel, Hurte and Herring.

University officials maintained after the shooting that university police “constantly” monitor the campus via foot patrols, saying public safety officers hadn’t witnessed any illegal behavior that night. They touted how quickly they responded to the shooting, within one minute, but did not explain how such a large event went seemingly undetected until gunshots rang out.

On Monday, officials said public safety officers would double foot patrols and increase their monitoring of unsanctioned events and “active engagement” with those who attend them.

Saturday’s gathering featured hundreds of revelers, a DJ and a musician and left alcohol containers, disposable cups and other debris strewed about the university’s Freedom Square, located underneath Lecture Hall.

“We remain resolute that the safety of our community and campus is our top priority,” Schatzel, Hurte and Herring said. “As such, TU senior leadership continues to take action in response to this isolated incident.”

School officials said the Office of Public Safety continued to support an investigation led by the Baltimore County Police Department, which has yet to announce an arrest in the case.

County police have not offered an update since Sunday, when the department said detectives continued to review video and conduct interviews.

Videos of the party posted to social media showed a large crowd gathered in the corridor underneath Lecture Hall. Many held up their cell phones as a rapper performed near the DJ booth, from which cash was thrown in the air.

University leadership is exploring more ways to keep the outdoor areas of campus safe, Schatzel, Hurte and Herring said in the statement. The review includes assessing “access to the spaces and resources on campus, to monitoring of those spaces, to access to parking for non-affiliates.”

Authorities have said the party included people not associated with the university.

The party was planned for a venue in Baltimore, according to an organizer of the event. However, city police responded to the address for noise complaints and reports of disorderly conduct. After the party was shut down, the promoter said, it spontaneously moved to the campus.

Promoters billed the event as a back to school party, with students from any Baltimore-area college welcome, according to a post on the ticket sale site Eventbrite. It was free to those who arrived within the first 45 minutes.