Towson University asks students, staff to shelter in place due to possible armed suspect who fled traffic stop

Faculty, students and staff at Towson University are being asked to shelter in place Monday night as a possible armed suspect may be on campus.

In a text alert sent to the university community, Towson said just before 6 p.m. that university police were notified of a traffic stop along Towsontown Boulevard.

During the stop, which was conducted by Baltimore County Police, the text alert said, the county officer was assaulted by a suspect, who is possibly armed and fled on foot.

“Possible armed subject,” the subject of a text alert read. “Baltimore County Police is pursuing a possible armed subject that has ran through campus and may still be in the area.”

Towson University’s Office of Public Safety is assisting county police in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 911.

The university declined to comment, referring questions to county police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This incident comes about a month after three people were shot on campus during an informal gathering of hundreds of people at the heart of the campus. A 19-year-old man, Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt, was arrested as the alleged shooter.