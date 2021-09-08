Towson University police union condemns university response on night of shooting that left three injured; suspected gunman denied bail

The union that represents Towson University police said officers were ordered to “stand down” before a gathering of hundreds of people on campus that ended in the shooting of three people, including a man who has since been charged.

In a statement, president of Towson University Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 Joe Gregory criticized the university’s security protocol and the suspension of an officer after the incident, which occurred after a gathering in Freedom Square that hosted a DJ, alcohol and later spiraled into a shooting around 2 a.m.

“I am confident that as the public learns the events of that evening, as well as previous gatherings, the Towson community will see the suspension as an attack on a decorated, veteran officer who was carrying out the orders of the University President Kim Schatzel and Towson University Police Chief Herring,” Gregory said in the statement.

Towson University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gregory’s statement.

On Tuesday, Towson officials said they placed a veteran officer from the Office of Public Safety on paid leave while investigating the officer’s conduct that night.

The suspension followed “an initial internal review,” according to a statement from Schatzel, Vernon Hurte, the vice president for student affairs, and Herring, the university’s director of public safety.

The statement by university police said the officer on leave was closely monitoring the crowd and that when the shooting began, TUPD officers ran through the crowd to locate injured victims and search for the suspect.

Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting, and is now facing more than half a dozen charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault and handgun violations, according to court records. He was ordered held without bond Wednesday. Gary Bernstein, Nnam’s attorney, declined to comment.

Police documents allege Nnam shot himself in the leg and also shot two other people, one a Towson student, during the gathering.

According to the statement by the police union, the officer was communicating with Baltimore County police following the shooting.

“The officers’ actions should be commended by the University and Baltimore County, not condemned and be made a scapegoat for the failure in leadership at Towson University,” the statement read.

Gregory claimed university police have been asking the university to fill open positions in the department and expand protocol for large gatherings for months.

In the statement, Gregory says that the university experienced a similar large gathering several days before where officers were told to follow “similar orders” and that university leaders were aware another potential gathering may be possible but “took no action to prepare for it.”

On Monday, officials said campus officers would double foot patrols and increase their monitoring of unsanctioned events and “active engagement” with those who attend them.