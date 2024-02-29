Toxic algae the likely culprit behind dead sawfish in the Florida Keys

More reports of disoriented and dying fish are coming out of the Florida Keys, and of particular concern is the endangered smalltooth sawfish.

It's called whirling, when fish swim in circles and even upside down before dying.

"Some fishing guides started seeing these whirling fish around Big Pine Key," said Mike Parsons, a Florida Gulf Coast University professor and ciguatera expert. "It's another toxin, another harmful algal bloom."

More than a dozen dead sawfish have been documented there in the past few weeks, and it's likely due to a harmful algae bloom known as ciguatera.

Kelly Richmond, spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), said the state did not have the resources to conduct one-on-one interviews due to the volume of calls about the fish kill.

This smalltooth sawfish, snagged by a fisherman off Punta Rassa, has been captured at least once before and is being tracked (yellow tag on first dorsal fin). More than dozen sawfish have been killed by a harmful algal bloom in the Florida Keys.

Parsons said the FWC tested the waters for red tide and found none.

Scientist: 'not like a red tide fish kill'

Red tide is caused by Karenia brevis, an organism that exists naturally in the Gulf of Mexico but that can bloom to toxic levels at times.

A bloom in 2018 caused millions of pounds of dead sea life to wash up on Lee County beaches.

"It’s not like a red tide fish kill," Parsons said. "It’s not the same number but all kinds of fish are exhibiting this behavior. "We saw higher numbers in the Middle Keys. We can’t necessarily say it’s higher at Big Pine because we’ didn’t have data there."

Ciguatera outbreak killing sawfish in the keys

Videos of dying fish have been posted on places like Facebook.

Ciguatera is something that typically pops up when humans are poisoned by eating tainted fish from the tropics.

"A ciguatera outbreak is people getting sick from eating shellfish," Parsons said. "We’re not seeing people getting sick, though. It’s a delicate situation. It’s been going on for a couple of months now but since it’s not red tide and it’s not oxygen-related, it really didn’t elicit a quick response."

Parsons will continue studying the toxin and its impacts on fish.

"We should probably look into it more closely," Parsons said. "The research has really just started."

