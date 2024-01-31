Toxic algae a recurring problem at DeWeese Reservoir

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — Frequent visitors to DeWeese Reservoir in Westcliff, Colorado, should take precautions, according to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW).

Toxic algae blooms in the water present a recurring threat to human and pet health. DeWeese Reservoir is a popular spot for picnics, hiking, camping, and fishing. CPW is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss concerns about the toxic algae.

“When toxin levels reach or exceed the specified threshold, CPW must close the reservoir to all water-related recreation that involves skin-to-water contact to protect human health,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Mike Brown. “The reservoir remains open to fishing, camping, and wildlife viewing.”

Blue-green algae blooms are a normal and healthy part of the ecosystem, however, some forms of the algae produce toxins that, in concentrated form, can harm humans and pets.

According to CPW’s recent press release about the toxic algae, there is no way to remove toxins from the water once present, but there are things people can do to reduce the amount of algae in the lake. Nitrogen and phosphorus (nutrients for the algae) enter the waterways as a result of lawn fertilizers, pet waste, and de-icing products that contain urea.

Reducing the use of these products, and properly disposing of pet waste, can help to reduce the growth of the algae blooms and keep the reservoirs safe for recreation.

The meeting to discuss the algae problem will be held at the Westcliff Public Library, 218 Main Street, Westcliff, 81252.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.