Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

Laura Millan Lombrana
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century.

The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who are particularly vulnerable to it.

Leaded gasoline was used mainly in Africa and in other low-income countries, according to the UNEP. As of 2002, more than 100 countries were still burning the fuel. The end of its usage globally — the last holdout was the Algiers Refinery, managed by Sonatrach, Algeria’s state-owned oil company — will have positive implications for humans and all living creatures, the agency said. It’s also a major step forward in greening transport.

“Leaded fuel is the kind of mistakes that humanity has been making at every level,” UNEP executive director Inger Andersen told reporters on Monday. “It’s the kind of mistake that has led us to the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis and the crisis of pollution.”

The poison fuel has caused more exposure to lead than any other product worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Leaded gasoline contaminates air, dust, soil, drinking water and food crops. It has contributed to dangerously high levels of lead in human blood, which causes decreasing IQ in children as well as lower academic achievement.

“We know lead exposure is a serious issue that affects vulnerable people, especially children,” said Janet McCabe, deputy administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “We can’t allow these effects to persist, at home in the U.S. or elsewhere.”

Tetraethyl lead was first added to gasoline in the early 1920s to improve the performance of car engines; its use continued for decades despite warnings from public health authorities. While the component was banned in the U.S. and many European countries by the end of the 20th century, its usage continued in developing countries for decades after.

Luc Gnacadja, who was Minister of Environment, Housing, and Urban Planning of Benin between 1999 and 2005, called for more oversight into the imports of used vehicles from developed countries into African nations. “Right now most vehicles imported into Africa are vehicles that would be dismantled in their countries of origin.”

(Updates with quotes and more details from press conference; adds details in third paragraph about the last refinery to use leaded gasoline.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN hails end of poisonous leaded gas use in cars worldwide

    Leaded gasoline has finally reached the end of the road, the U.N. environment office said Monday, after the last country in the world halted the sale of the highly toxic fuel. Algeria stopped providing leaded gas last month, prompting the U.N. Environment Agency to declare the “official end” of its use in cars, which has been blamed for a wide range of human health problems. “The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment,” UNEP's executive director, Inger Andersen, said in a statement.

  • The last country on Earth using leaded gasoline just finished its supply

    The world is officially rid of one particularly insidious fossil fuel that for decades was a major cause of public health problems in developing countries, especially in Africa. Officials from the United Nations Environment Program announced on Aug. 30 that Algeria, which was the last country on Earth to use leaded gasoline, stopped producing it earlier this year and depleted its supply in July. The announcement concludes a two-decade campaign by the UN to end global consumption of leaded gasoline, emissions from which are linked to cancer, heart disease, stroke, decreasing cognitive function, and other health problems, as well as air and water pollution.

  • China’s Services Sector Contracts Amid Delta Virus Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, with the services industry contracting for the first time since February last year and manufacturing hit by supply-chain problems.The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 50.1 from 50.4 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly lower than the 50.2 median estimate in a Bloom

  • Unvaccinated and Unmasked Calif. Teacher Spread COVID Delta Variant to Elementary School Students

    The teacher infected their students after they read aloud to them without wearing a mask or any type of face covering, despite requirements from the school to do so while indoors

  • U.S. airstrike on ISIS kills civilians; report says 10 members of one family died

    The U.S. military said the drone strike prevented 'multiple suicide bombers' from attacking Kabul's airport.

  • Americans give Biden low marks on Afghanistan pullout, want to see evacuations through

    Less than 40% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and three quarters wanted U.S. forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. The national survey, conducted Aug. 27-30, found that 51% disapproved of Biden's approach to the pullout while 38% approved. The United States completed the withdrawal of its military forces from Afghanistan on Monday, two decades after it invaded the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

  • Overwhelming bipartisan support for keeping troops in Afghanistan until all Americans, Afghans who aided US out: POLL

    With fewer than 4 in 10 Americans approving of President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan, there is overwhelming bipartisan support for keeping U.S. troops in the country until all Americans and Afghans who aided the United States during the 20-year war have been evacuated, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. Although President Joe Biden has held firm that all U.S. troops must be out of the country by Tuesday, regardless of whether the evacuation mission at hand is complete, Americans broadly disagree, according to the poll. The poll was conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel and all interviews were completed after the terrorist attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport that left at least 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans dead.

  • Are cookies safe? Cybersecurity experts break it down

    After accepting cookies yet again from a website, it's easy to wonder, "Are cookies safe?" Here's what you need to know.

  • Elon Musk's Loop gets Autopilot -- and an intruder

    Less than two weeks after its official launch, The Boring Company's Loop system in Las Vegas had its first security breach. On June 21, the morning of the final day of the International Beauty Show, an "unauthorized vehicle" joined the system's fleet of Tesla taxis underground, emails between the Loop's operations manager and a Clark County official show. The emails were obtained by TechCrunch under public records laws.

  • US health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions

    The Biden administration on Monday launched a new health office that will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions, aiming to provide greener, more environmentally friendly medical care. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will also work with localities to mitigate harmful effects of climate change, such as seniors succumbing to excessive summer heat because their apartments lack air conditioning. “It's not just about the climate, it's not just about our environment,” Becerra said.

  • Surfside’s Champlain Towers South site on the market. Live bidding planned.

    Avison Young launched a marketing campaign in August to sell the site.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • As Colorado River Basin states confront water shortages, it's time to focus on reducing demand

    Water flows into a canal that feeds farms in Casa Grande, Ariz. AP Photo/Darryl WebbThe U.S. government announced its first-ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River on Aug. 16, 2021, triggering future cuts in the amount of water states will be allowed to draw from the river. The Tier 1 shortage declaration followed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s forecast that the water in Lake Mead – the largest reservoir in the U.S., located on the Arizona-Nevada border – will drop below an elev

  • Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a decision by state pollution regulators to issue a water quality certification for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline, the latest setback for opponents who are trying to stop the project as it nears completion. The appeals court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's approval was “supported by substantial evidence in the record.” Under the federal Clean Water Act, the MPCA was required to certify whether the project met state and federal clean water standards.

  • It's Gone TikTok Viral Recently, But Dry Scooping Has Attracted Controversy for Years

    "There isn't any proven benefit to doing it this way."

  • U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

    Forced into a hasty and humiliating exit, Washington and its NATO allies carried out a massive but chaotic airlift over the past two weeks, but still left behind tens of thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation. Celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul after completion of the U.S. pullout that ended America's longest war. Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf said: "The last U.S. soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence," Al Jazeera TV reported on Monday.

  • College Football Rankings: 1 To 130 After Week 0

    College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 0 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.

  • Urban tunnel explorer drowns after storm washes group into river, Minnesota cops say

    Two of the group managed to escape to the surface, but rushing waters pulled the rest away.

  • Ford Isn't Taking Bronco Reservations Anymore, for Now

    Ford says customers should ask their dealership about their timelines for getting a new Bronco SUV, and our local dealer told us the wait will be six months to a year.