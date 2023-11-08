Toxic 'Manosphere' Podcaster Exposed as a Racist Serial Stalker

Oh wow. It seems one “Alpha Male” podcaster has taken things to a new, criminal low. Christopher Au-Young, the host of an interracial dating podcast, was just sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to stalking a Black woman who rejected him…and she wasn’t his only victim.

Au-Young, 36, is accused of launching a harassment campaign toward multiple Black women across the United States.

Four other Black people were subject to his torment, the department said. One was in a relationship with Au-Young and decided to break things off, so he started harassing her and her family. He posted a $4,000 bounty for information on her whereabouts, per the Department of Justice.

When Au-Young couldn’t get to her, he came for her daughter, son and brother. Prosecutors say he stalked the daughter at her job for three days straight, called the brother a pedophile on social media and sent racist letters to the woman’s son.

“SAY HI TO YOUR N—ER FAMILY…TELL THEM I’M COMING FOR THEIR ASSES,” read one letter, per the complaint.

Au-Young was charged with one count of interstate stalking and five counts of cyberstalking. However, he was sentenced to only five years in prison, the maximum federal penalty for stalking. Following his time in the bing, he’ll be on supervised release for three years, according to court documents.

And before y’all ask, the Feds did not disclose the name of the podcast. However, one victim mentioned in the complaint that he created a AMBW (Asian Men Black Women) YouTube channel.

