The toxic waste threat that climate change is making worse

More than 100 storage sites for coal-burning power plants’ toxic leftovers lie in areas that federal emergency managers have labeled a high risk for flooding, according to POLITICO’s examination of government and industry data.

That finding comes as scientists and pollution experts warn that coal ash — a multibillion-dollar liability problem for communities across the country — may become an even greater danger because of heavier rains triggered by climate change. Already, federal agencies warn that the government’s flood maps most likely understate the risks of deluges in much of the country, including the Southeast, where at least 42 storage sites in POLITICO’s analysis are located.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving to weaken an Obama-era regulation meant to prevent a repeat of past coal ash disasters.

The ash, left behind when coal is burned for power generation, contains arsenic, selenium, lead, mercury, boron and other contaminants known to cause cancer, neurological damage or heart ailments. Electric utilities usually store it in massive landfills or unlined ponds that are at a risk of spilling when nearby lakes and rivers flood — as happened in a $1.2 billion disaster that damaged dozens of homes in Tennessee in 2008, as well as two breaches that fouled a river and lake in North Carolina last year after Hurricane Florence.

In addition to the increased risk of spills, scientists say the heavier rains expected to come from a warming planet also threaten to bring a more hidden peril — rising water tables that seep into the ash impoundments, contaminating groundwater used for agriculture and drinking.

The dangers make it urgent for power companies to move faster to remove the coal ash deposits from harm's way, pollution experts say.

“If they don’t clean them up, they’re going to be there forever,” said Peter Goode, a former chief engineer for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources water pollution control program. “Thirty years from now, who knows what the flooding events are going to look like and what the rainfall events are going to look like?”

Adding climate change to the mix presents “a major issue,” said Ellen Cowan, a scientist at Appalachian State University who has studied coal ash spills across the country.

“That should be part of the equation: whether or not it’s safe to leave them here or whether that ash should be moved and landfilled somewhere far from bodies of water,” Cowan said.

The utility industry said it takes coal ash cleanup seriously and that the federal rule is strong. But companies have argued against a "one-size-fits-all" approach. Capping ash where it already exists "can be equally protective" as removing it from floodplains, said Jim Roewer, executive director of the Utility Solid Waste Activities Group, a coalition of electric utilities.

"The question of how to close really is a site-specific decision and you need to take a look at the site characteristics, where the groundwater is, where surface waters are," he said.

'We feel like we’re under assault'

To identify the potential scope of the problem, POLITICO examined company filings, EPA documents and other publicly available information on more than 370 power plants to find the precise location of their ash ponds and landfills.

POLITICO then used FEMA's online flood map viewer to identify which sites lie within what FEMA calls a Special Flood Hazard Area. It found that at least 101 coal ash sites sit on terrain where the agency estimates at least a 1 percent chance of flooding in any given year — what is frequently known as a 100-year storm.

The examination comes with significant caveats: Flood-risk information wasn’t available for every site, and consistent documentation didn’t exist for many long-dormant coal ash sites, so POLITICO eliminated dozens of locations from its results. The results also don’t account for some utilities’ ongoing efforts to remove their coal ash. And some FEMA maps POLITICO reviewed were last updated in the 1970s.

A full analysis of any particular site’s flood risk would have to look at a range of factors, such as a pond's elevation as well as its structural engineering, said Alan Lulloff, chief scientist at the Association of State Floodplain Managers’ Flood Science Center.