Toxicology report: Man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies had drugs in system

COSHOCTON — Toxicology results showed a Coshocton man killed in an officer-involved shooting had a significant amount of methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

Luke J. Longeretta, 32, died Sept. 25, 2021 following an incident at the Roscoe School, 301 N. Whitewoman St. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said an emergency call was received stating a man kicked in the door and entered the building. The structure is part of historical tours in the recreation of a canal era town.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and came into contact with Longeretta inside the building. Deputies tried to take him into custody and an altercation ensued where Longeretta gained control of a firearm from a deputy. He pointed it at law enforcement and continued to resist arrest. This led to deputies taking evasive action and Longeretta being shot.

He was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center, where he later died of wounds.

Coshocton County Coroner Douglas Virostko said autopsy and toxicology reports recently arrived on the case from Franklin County. Copies were emailed to law enforcement and next of kin.

Toxicology results had Longeretta testing positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, nicotine and cotinine, another chemical found in tobacco products. He had 297 ng/ml of methamphetamine and 68 ng/ml of amphetamine in his system. Virostko called this a significant amount of each.

The autopsy performed by Dr. Anne Shepler of the Franklin County Forensic Science Center listed Longeretta as having four gunshot wounds. They were to the upper left side of the abdomen, lateral left side of the abdomen, left buttock and left thigh. Cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Lt. J.D. Hardway confirmed three deputies were involved and placed on administrative leave while the matter was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No charges were filed and it was found the deputies acted properly in the matter.

