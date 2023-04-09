Toxicology results coming soon in death of Colorado dentist's wife

Apr. 8—Critical toxicology results from the autopsy of an Aurora woman whose dentist husband is accused of poisoning her will be complete in the next two to three weeks, prosecutors revealed in a court hearing Friday. According to the arrest document, James Craig fed his wife Angela potassium cyanide and possibly other poisons over several days, sometimes in protein shakes, before she died last month at University Hospital.

The affidavit reported that James Craig's dental business was spiraling down and he was starting up a relationship with a Texas orthodontist.

Craig, in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, did not say a word during the proceeding except to confer quietly with his attorneys. At times, he appeared to be looking toward the back row of the courtroom where two of his six children watched the proceedings. He has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife.