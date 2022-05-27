Toy bead-gun shootings around Hagerstown bring charges for three boys, at least one adult

At least one adult and three boys have been charged with shooting at others with toy pellet guns in recent incidents around Hagerstown, according to city police.

The adult was charged following two drive-by incidents early Wednesday morning and the boys, ages 10, 11 and 13, were charged after a separate incident that occurred May 15, police said in a news release.

Police received a report of an assault around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Church Street committed by someone firing Orbeez gel pellets from inside a silver Nissan Rogue. About 25 minutes later, a male was struck three times by pellets while standing outside the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway. The male, who did not require medical attention, described the same vehicle as being involved, the release states.

Officers stopped the car about 35 minutes later in the 400 block of West Antietam Street and found inside multiple pellet guns and gel pellets, which were confiscated, the release states.

Lakin Anieche Spoonhour, 21, of Fayetteville, Pa., was charged by summons Thursday with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the drive-by incidents, according to police and court records. The news release said that a second person was also charged, but their name could not be found in online court records Thursday afternoon.

In the earlier incident, police responding to a 4:50 p.m. report that two juveniles had been struck by the pellets in the 900 block of West Washington Street found that the victims had welts, but did not require medical attention, according to the release.

The three boys involved in that incident were each charged as juveniles with second-degree assault and were released to their parents. Their pellet guns were confiscated, police said.

"These pellet guns and Orbeez beads seem to be mostly popular with juveniles," police said in the release. "We ask parents be cognizant about buying any pellet gun and Orbeez, talk to their children about their appropriate use, the potential injuries they can cause and criminal charges that can follow."

The incidents aren't limited to Washington County, spread by social media and known as the "Orbeez Challenge." NPR reported in March that authorities had responded to incidents of people being shot with the gel pellets in parts of Georgia and Florida.

In a statement to NPR, Spin Master, the manufacturer of Orbeez, said, "Children's product safety is paramount at Spin Master, and we are committed to providing children and their families with the highest quality toys, games and activities. Spin Master does not manufacture or sell gel guns. … Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms."

A message sent to Spin Master media relations was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

There have also been media reports of incidents in Texas, New Jersey, Nebraska and other states.

