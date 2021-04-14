Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children

  • A Tesla Roadster car
  • Matchbox's Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials
  • Matchbox's Tesla Roadster die-cast toy made from recyclable materials
  • A child plays with a die-cast car
  • Die-cast cars
1 / 5

Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children

A Tesla Roadster car
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Matchbox is launching a new series of toy cars based on real-life electric and hybrid vehicles, in a bid to make its miniatures more sustainable and to raise awareness among children of the environmental impact of motoring.

The first model off the production line is a scaled-down version of the Tesla Roadster, which will be joined by toys based on cars made by Nissan, Toyota and BMW. Electric charging stations will also go on sale this year.

"We are unveiling a concept car, just like the real car industry does," said Nuria Alonso, head of Matchbox marketing for EMEA.

She added that it would be the first die-cast model made of 99% recycled materials.

"We wanted to work with Tesla to inspire kids as the future drivers of tomorrow. We think their parents will love to see how their kids play with cars that encourage environmental consciousness, like electric cars."

The launch is part of an overhaul in Britain and Europe at Matchbox, which is owned by toy maker Mattel.

The Matchbox brand was created nearly 70 years ago and sells more than 40 million die-cast vehicles each year.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala)

Recommended Stories

  • We can’t believe this electric standing desk is down to $199 at Amazon

    If there's one thing that's worth the associated expense for pretty much anyone with a desk job, it's a high-quality electric standing desk. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The good news is that Amazon has a pair of great deals right now on popular Flexispot Electric Standing Desks, with prices starting at just $199. That's right... $199! It's an all-time low price for a version of what is undoubtedly our favorite standing desk, and it includes all the features you might need including one-touch height adjustments and four different memory slots. This is truly an unbelievable value, but you probably don't have much longer to take advantage. Tons of people who are used to working in offices now work from home due to the pandemic. What's more, businesses are learning that just as much work gets done when people operate remotely as when they're all together in an office. Now that companies are seeing how much money they can save, the trend of working from home is only going to get more and more popular. Did you just start working from home? Even if that's not the case and you've been at it for years, you should definitely consider getting yourself a standing desk so you're not sitting the entire time. After all, everyone's seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk can be so much more difficult than it seems. The most affordable options out there are often tabletop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be a pain. I even cut myself one time while adjusting a tabletop riser. Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze, but they can cost a lot of cash. Unless you get one now during Amazon's great Flexispot sale, that is. Flexispot's EG1 Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that's sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and the capacity to store three different heights in its memory. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 or more, but it can be had for just $249.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip on the product page. Or, if you want to spend even less money, the Flexispot EC1B Electric Standing Desk in black that was a best-seller last year during Black Friday is now on sale for only $199. That beats Black Friday's price and it's a new all-time low on Amazon! We don't expect either one of these deals to stick around for very long, so hurry up or you'll miss out. Here's what you need to know from Amazon's product page: SPACIOUS WORK AREA: The large work surface measuring 48” x 30” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies. Please allow a slight 0-1 inch difference due to manual measurement. ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28" to 47.6" (without 1" thickness of tabletop included), at a speed of 1"/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running. SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup. LED MEMORY CONTROL PANEL: A 7-button controller with 3 programmable memory presets lets you set 3 desired desk heights for convenient switching from sitting to standing throughout the day. PLEASE NOTE: The product will be shipped in two separate packages which may be delivered separately from each other. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.

  • Apple May Have Found New Partners for Its EV Project

    A report from Korea Times says Apple is close to finalizing deals with LG and Magna International to build the long-rumored car.

  • Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for FNDB

  • Three Wheels to the Future

    With the auto industry evolving at a rapid pace, it is clear to see why investors look to leading companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio (NSYE: NIO), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) which are advancing the trajectory of transportation. One company bringing a unique venture into the quickly expanding electric vehicle world is Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV). Founder Mark Frohnmayer, a UC Berkeley graduate with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, left his career in the game development industry and turned his energy toward innovating a sustainable solution for the future of mobility. From what we can tell, Mark has been an early advocate of green energy and climate policy and is truly passionate about seeking a greener future for all vehicles. Arcimoto’s mission is to build small footprint, rightsized EVs that everyone can afford, combating the current trend of oversized, overpriced trucks and SUVs used for everyday commutes and errands by the average person. Mark has noted in several interviews that the vast majority of everyday trips like grocery store runs, commutes, or drive-thru pickups with only one person using large, gas-powered vehicles grossly inefficient and contributes to gridlock in cities, pollution and waste of resources. Since his initiative to find a solution in 2007, eight generations of prototypes have led to what Arcimoto feels is the answer with their electric, compact, three-wheeled, highway-safe automobiles that bring an entirely fresh take to the world of transportation. Bigger Isn’t Always Better Imagine driving an emission-intensive SUV just to grab a cup of coffee. We see this all the time, but is this practical? Not from Arcimoto’s perspective. With practicality in mind, the company envisions a new experience. Utilizing Arcimoto’s family of efficient, lightweight transportation vehicles, drivers can make this trip in style and good conscience. They are also just fun to drive, hence the name “Fun Utility Vehicle” (FUV, Arcimoto’s flagship product). Even Mark Wahlberg raves about his. The FUV features a top speed of 75 mph, a 102 city-mile range, room for everyday cargo like groceries or a gym bag, and a right-sized footprint that allows three vehicles to be parked in a single space. Taking it even further, Arcimoto is planning to develop autonomous versions of the FUV to allow even more capabilities to eliminate traffic and enhance people’s productivity. This bold vision is now being executed by the company and can lead to what Arcimoto believes to be a future with zero emissions and zero collisions from their autonomous platform. The Future is Sustainable Instead of large robust plants in select locations, Arcimoto intends to create local manufacturing plants all over the globe, boosting local economies and providing jobs, while also attempting to eliminate expensive global shipping practices that cause large amounts of pollution. To follow through with this, Arcimoto recently partnered with manufacturing expert Sandy Munro and Associates to help reach their goals of maximum efficiency and profitability with their product line. While still early in its growth, Arcimoto has recently expanded its manufacturing operation into a much larger facility, with the capability to produce around 50,000 vehicles per year. The company also partnered with DHL to deliver FUV’s from factory floors to customer homes across the country Capitalizing on Every Front The company has made sure to create a broad footprint by not focusing on just one model. The base model FUV is their entry-level product to fit most needs of the general consumer, but they are currently developing specialty models to meet niche markets head-on, adding much value amid the pandemic. Arcimoto’s Deliverator is aimed to target local and last-mile delivery services to bring their sustainability and efficiency into the prominent market that we have seen grow rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Deliverator offers designated cargo components on the back of the vehicle to safely keep drivers’ deliverables secure along their journeys. The Rapid Responder is designed to provide first responders with a more efficient solution to arrive on the scene much quicker than traditional means. Rather than use a million-dollar fire truck that is not fuel-efficient nor easy to maneuver through dense traffic, Arcimoto designed the Rapid Responder to be more practical and efficient in addition to being the first on the scene, helping those on the front lines achieve their missions quicker and more efficiently, with the goal to implement this model as a daily deployed apparatus. Summary Arcimoto is a company with a very strong drive to transform the way we view transportation and, in the process, accelerate sustainability for our cities; this is evident in their commitment to reducing emissions, a commitment that is ingrained in every aspect of the company. Arcimoto’s product provides consumers with a relatively low-cost method of environmentally-friendly transportation that meets their daily needs without the frequent, and sometimes expensive, maintenance of the usual automobile. Arcimoto is working to transform large, dense urban areas like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco from seas of pollution and traffic to efficient, sustainable transportation zones that provide a little more fun to drivers’ daily drives. Having seen the tremendous momentum thus far, Arcimoto is certainly one to keep an eye on in the future of mobility. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Fear Costing You Money?What's On The Horizon For NFTs?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Capital One Financial a Buy?

    Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is one of the largest banks in the country in terms of assets, with about $363 billion under management as of the end of 2020. While it does have branches, primarily throughout the mid-Atlantic region, it is best known as a credit card issuer. As such, it makes most of its revenue -- about 60% -- from lending money for credit card purchases, generating revenue from interest and swipe fees.

  • Benin election marked by low turnout: observers

    Benin's weekend election, in which President Patrice Talon was widely expected to win a second term, was marked by a low voter turnout, international election monitoring teams said Tuesday.

  • FL House passes bill that bans transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

    In one of the most contentious votes of the legislative session, the Florida House voted Wednesday to ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ scholastic sports.

  • Instagram fixes ‘mistake’ promoting harmful diet content

    Some users said they were offered "appetite suppressants" and "fasting" by the search feature.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny has difficulty speaking, loses more weight, wife says

    Hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was having difficult speaking and had lost more weight, his wife said in a social media post on Tuesday, after visiting him in prison. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. In an Instagram post, Yulia Navalnaya described his condition after speaking to him by phone through a glass window.

  • Long-tenured CEOs can take a business from good to great — and these companies have them

    A vision for success and shareholders willing to see it through can give a business a competitive edge.

  • NJ offshore wind to connect at 2 former power plants onshore

    A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey will connect onshore to two former power plants, and cables will run under two of the state's most popular beaches, officials said Tuesday. At a virtual public hearing on the Ocean Wind project planned by Orsted, the Danish wind energy developer, and PSEG, a New Jersey utility company, officials revealed that the project would connect to the electric grid at decommissioned power plants in Ocean and Cape May Counties.

  • The 10 Coolest Lamborghini Limited Editions, One-Offs, and Concepts

    The Huracan STO is the latest in a long line of limited Lambos—tell us which is your fave.

  • Our 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 Had a Rough Winter

    Our Supra was a handful in the snow, and our roadside-assistance experience was a minor disaster.

  • Vietnam-based healthcare booking app Docosan gets $1M seed funding led by AppWorks

    Based in Ho Chi Minh City, Docosan helps patients avoid long waits by letting them search and book doctors through its app. The company announced today it has raised more than $1 million in seed funding, which it claims is one of the largest seed rounds ever for a Vietnamese health tech startup. The investment was led by AppWorks, the Taiwan-based early-stage investor and accelerator program, with participation from David Ma and Huat Ventures.

  • SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket to deliver an Astrobotic lander and NASA water-hunting rover to the moon in 2023

    SpaceX is set to send a payload to the moon in 2023, using its larger (and infrequently used) Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. The mission will fly a lander built by space startup Astrobotic, which itself will be carrying NASA's VIPER, or Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (this is the agency that loves torturing language to come up with fun acronyms, after all). The launch is currently set for later in the year, and this would be Falcon Heavy's first moon mission if all goes to plan.

  • Pacific Theatres Also Owns the Cinerama Technology. What Happens to It Now That the Chain Is Closing?

    Angelenos are still processing their grief about the closure of the ArcLight theaters. Pacific Theatres announced on Monday that it would close all of its locations, which include the ArcLight Hollywood and the historic Cinerama Dome. Not as well known is that the theater chain also owns the Cinerama technology. The three-camera filming technique was […]

  • Death rate for British cancer patients with Covid far higher than in Europe at nearly 50 per cent

    Nearly half of UK cancer patients who caught coronavirus died – a much higher rate than counterparts in Europe, a study suggests. Researchers found that UK patients were less likely to be receiving cancer treatment during the pandemic and less likely to be given the best life-saving therapies once they had caught the virus. The worse death rate also reflects the fact that British cancer sufferers tended to be less fit generally. The study, published in the European Journal of Cancer, included 1,392 patients from the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and Germany, tracking their progress between Feb 27 and Sep 10 last year. It found that, 30 days after a Covid diagnosis, 40.34 per cent of the UK cancer patients had died, with the figure standing at 26.5 per cent of the European patients. After six months, the proportion had risen to 47.6 per cent of the UK cohort compared to 33.3 per cent of the European. Scientists at Imperial College London pointed to disastrous guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which recommended pausing cancer treatment for many patients in order to stop them catching Covid in hospital.

  • US climate research outpost abandoned over fears it will fall into sea

    National Weather Service station in Massachusetts evacuated on 31 March with a demolition crew set to raze the site this month ‘We were a couple of storms from a very big problem,’ said Andy Nash, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. Photograph: Miguel Roberts/AP Twice a day for the past half a century, a weather balloon to measure atmospheric conditions was released from a research station situated on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Faced with advancing seas that are set to devour it, the outpost has now been abandoned. On 31 March, the handful of workers who operated the National Weather Service station in Chatham were evacuated due to fears the property could fall into the Atlantic Ocean. A final weather balloon was released before they left, with a demolition crew set to raze the empty site this month. Until recently, the weather station had a buffer of about 100ft of land to a bluff that dropped into the ocean, only for a series of fierce storms in 2020 to accelerate local erosion. At times, 6ft of land was lost in a single day, forcing the National Weather Service to order a hasty retreat. “We’d know for a long time there was erosion but the pace of it caught everyone by surprise,” said Andy Nash, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “We felt we had maybe another 10 years but then we started losing a foot of a bluff a week and realized we didn’t have years, we had just a few months. We were a couple of storms from a very big problem.” A parking lot next to the weather station has already been torn up due to the crumbling land, with the building now just 30ft from the edge of the bluff. Nash said his greatest fear was that a researcher, while looking up at a weather balloon as they released it, would inadvertently topple over the edge to their death. “We got to the point where we ran out of a lot of space and if you were concentrating on the balloon near the edge, oh, that would not be a good situation,” Nash said. “The balloon is fairly big and full of helium but it’s not big enough to hold someone up. It would not save you.” The weather station was established in 1970, initially releasing weather balloons to gauge temperature, humidity levels and wind speeds as well as operating a weather radar, which was later decommissioned. The loss of the station will not compromise overall weather monitoring but does leave something of a gap – research sites such as Chatham are scattered about 200 miles apart along the US east coast. Natural processes have reshaped what is now Cape Cod over millennia. Up to about 11,000 years ago, a much larger land mass jutted out into the Atlantic, only for its coastline of sand and mud to be winnowed away by the tides. More recently a favoured vacation spot for the rich and famous, Cape Cod now resembles an arm flexing its biceps, with Chatham perched at the tip of its elbow. Andrew Ashton, an associate scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, based on Cape Cod, said that while the cape has naturally shifted shape for centuries, the rising seas and stronger storms spurred by the climate crisis will quicken the pace of change. “It’s an extremely dynamic environment, which is obviously a problem if you are building permanent infrastructure here,” he said. “We are putting our foot on the accelerator to make the environment even more dynamic. What’s happened with the station is an indication of what we will see along the whole coast. In a way we are unprepared for how much worse things will be with climate change.” Nash said a new weather station will be installed on Cape Cod, this time on higher ground further from the coast. “This is something communities up and down the coast are facing now,” he said. “The way I look at it is that again we have proof that mother nature is in charge here.”

  • St Vincent volcano: UN warns humanitarian crisis will last months

    Thousands have fled their homes on the island of St Vincent as a volcano continues to erupt.

  • Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold

    Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for COVID-19 vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters on Wednesday. Tribal leaders in the Amazon region have complained of the deals and prosecutors say they will investigate the reports as part of an investigation already underway into the diversion of vaccine shots intended for indigenous people. The association said a health worker in the Homoxi district gave illegal miners vaccines in exchange for gold.