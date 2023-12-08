Toy drive for children of migrant farmworkers in the Coachella Valley in need of donations

'Tis the season to spread joy. That's why two Palm Springs residents are partnering with the Riverside County Department of Education on a toy drive aimed at benefiting over 1,800 children of migrant farmworkers.

Also in this week's education roundup: The McCallum Theatre's annual Open Call Talent Project invites local residents to showcase their creativity; Coachella Valley High earns a Golden Bell award for exemplary career technical education; and students from throughout the desert will soon be recognized at the Coachella Valley's inaugural Student of the Month awards.

Locals seek to spread holiday cheer to migrant farmworkers' children through toy drive

"Intuition" led two Palm Springs locals to organize a toy drive to spread the joy of the holiday season for the children of migrant farmworkers in the Coachella Valley.

A Google search led Sergio Garcia and Steve Lautenbach to the Riverside County Department of Education's Migrant Program in Indio and from there, a partnership was formed.

While Garcia reports their efforts are going well so far, "there are lots of kids..." They hope to collect toys for infants to teenagers by Thursday, Dec. 21. Interested donors can contact Garcia for toy pick-up or drop-off arrangements at 305-301-9813 or sergio071364@aol.com.

Coachella Valley residents invited to audition for McCallum Theatre's talent show

Lexi Gutierrez sings during Open Call rehearsal at The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, Calif. on March 12, 2023.

Think you've got talent? The McCallum Theatre Education Department's annual Open Call Talent Project seeks to showcase the talents of local performing artists in the Coachella Valley. Eligible residents are invited to submit their entries by Friday, Jan. 5 for a chance to shine on the McCallum stage — and to compete for the $5,000 grand prize.

Over the course of its 25 years, the multigenerational local tradition has featured a wide array of performers — from a brother-sister cello duo to a senior marching band.

Lexi Gutierrez, a Palm Desert High School alum, told The Desert Sun earlier this year that the surreal experience was a chance to bond with other local performers over a shared passion — an art that she said "feels like a sweet release of the soul."

Coachella Valley High earns Golden Bell award for exemplary career technical education programs

Coachella Valley High School teachers and principal — Agustin Toledo, Edna Mendoza, Monica Perez and Socorro Sanchez — accepted the Golden Bell Award in the Career Technical Education category in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Coachella Valley High School's career technical education academies were recently honored with the Golden Bell Award. The honor reflects the high-quality educational opportunities students receive through its various career pathways offered at the high school — from digital design, mental and behavioral health to agricultural sciences.

"These academies, recognized as the longest-running programs in the area, have become synonymous with academic excellence and achievement," said Marie Perotti, Coachella Valley Unified School District's CTE coordinator.

Morongo Unified School District's Yucca Valley Elementary School was also recognized for providing physical spaces for learning outdoors and as a platform for environmental educational opportunities with community partners, like Mojave Desert Land Trust and Joshua Tree National Park.

Since 1979, the Golden Bell Awards have promoted excellence in education by recognizing outstanding programs that support students' changing needs in California public schools.

Coachella Valley's inaugural Student of the Month awards celebrates the Class of 2024's resilience and excellence

Character. Integrity. A passion for learning. Active involvement in school life, sports and community service. Remarkable resilience in the face of life's challenges. High school seniors who exemplify these characteristics — all while maintaining their commitment to education — will be recognized at Riverside County of Education's inaugural Student of the Month event on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The student recognition programs will continue to honor seniors from the three public school districts in the Coachella Valley in January and March. In the spring, these accomplished students will then vie for the Student of the Year scholarship, an award that acknowledges students who have shown an inspiring path of growth and personal development.

"(The 'Student of the Month' events) are inspirational reminders of the life-changing impact that education has on our students — many of whom have been part of our public schools since they were in kindergarten and are now only months away from graduating and pursuing their post-secondary dreams," said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez.

The December honorees from each school district are as follows:

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Anastacia Garth, West Shores High School

Jesus Molina-Ayon, La Familia High School

Luis Oceguera-Ceja, Desert Mirage High School

Clara Roque, Coachella Valley High School

Krystal Sanchez, Nova Academy Early College High School

Desert Sands Unified School District

Betzy Alverdin, Amistad High School

Aliana Avila, La Quinta High School

Emily Beltran, Horizon High School

Nataly Beltran-Lupian, Summit High School

Daniella Garcia, Shadow Hills High School

Alondra Hernandez, Palm Desert High School

Sol Palomares Lopez, Indio High School

Palm Springs Unified School District

Carol Alanis Medina, Mt. San Jacinto High School

Miguel Beltran, Rancho Mirage High School

Luke Calderon, Palm Springs High School

Jasmine Saavedra-Ibarra, Desert Learning Academy

Jesse Solorzano, Desert Hot Springs High School

Lota Uyanwune, Cathedral City High School

