Toy drive, holiday shopping and more: 11 things to do in the Freeport area

It's the middle of December which means the holiday celebrations are in full swing.

Here are 11 things to do in the Freeport area this weekend.

Holiday Cocktail Class

What: Mixologists will guide you through the art of crafting holiday cocktails that will impress guests. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned bartender, this in-person event is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their cocktail game. Learn the secrets and history behind three classic drinks with a holiday spin. Taste and experiment with premium spirits and fresh ingredients. Discover the perfect balance of flavors and techniques to create your own signature holiday cocktails.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: Rt. 73 Brew & Chew, 201 S. Main St., Pearl City

Cost: $60

For more: 815-443-3222

Christmas Boards

What: Come paint a Christmas board. Boards from Erica’s Board Creations are sanded and stained ready for you to paint. This is a walk-in event; no ticket required.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: Wayside Saloon, 1802 Crossroads Lane North, Freeport

Cost: $10-$25, cash card and venmo accepted

For more: 815-703-1004

25th Annual Live Nativity

What: 25th annual live nativity scene and refreshments inside.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Laurel Street Community Church, 1833 W. Laurel St., Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: Laurel Street Community Church on Facebook

Santa Storytime

What: Come listen as Santa shares his favorite Christmas stories with us.

When: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

For more: 815-233-3000

Holiday Family Movie

What: Enjoy the wonderous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Limited seating; no advance ticket sales. All children attending will receive a special holiday gift.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Classic Cinemas - Lindo, 115 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport

Cost: $3

For more: 815-599-6000

Sunny Hill Craft Company’s Holiday Open House

What: Leaf castings, signs, ornaments and book crafts will be available. There will be hot chocolate, cider and cookies to enjoy while you shop. There’s also a paint party from 1 to 4 p.m.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Sunny Hill Body & Paint, 6725 US Hwy. 20, Ridott

For more: sunnyhillcraftco@gmail.com

Revamp Toy Drive

What: There will be presents, games, sweets and treats, plus a special appearance from Santa, who will be handing out gifts, and The Grinch who promised to be on his best behavior.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: REVAMP, 29 S. Stephenson St., Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: Revamp's 1st Toy Drive on Facebook

Holiday Open House

What: Get some last-minute shopping done or just relax with friends and a couple quick, fun DIY projects. Snacks and cocktails will be served.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Blanche Elaine Customs, 2081 Chelsea Ave., Freeport

For more: 815-291-3025

Blue Christmas Service

What: Grief of any kind, whether from bereavement, loss of a job, strained relationships, or simply longing for the past, can make celebrating Christmas feel unnatural. Avoiding what is supposed to be a joyous season may only add to our blue mood. Grace Church offers this Blue Christmas service of scripture, prayer, and music to the community as an oasis of hope and reflection.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 10 S. Cherry Ave., Freeport

For more: 815-232-4422

Holiday Blitz

What: Two boutiques are teaming up for holiday fun: Lallygag Boutique and Modern Bloom. Gifts for the first 25 customers; cookies and hot chocolate, stocking stuffers; holiday outfits and last minute holiday gift suggestions.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: The Exchange, 223 Chicago Ave., Freeport

Cost: Free admission

For more: Holiday Blitz on Facebook

Three Good Men

What: It’s an ugly sweater contest event so wear your best. The band starts at 3 p.m.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Hot Rod Nellie’s Bar, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica

For more: 815-239-2424

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

