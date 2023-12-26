Toy drive spreads Christmas cheer across Amarillo, Panhandle

Doing his part to help those less privileged have a Merry Christmas, Tremaine Brown spent the week of Christmas delivering over 2,500 children's toys across Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle with his annual toy drive.

Tremaine Brown walks up with presents for Martha's Home Christmas Day in Amarillo.

In its 11th year, the drive had Brown deliver toys to over 600 addresses and organizations spreading Christmas cheer. On Christmas, Brown and his daughter Shilah made stops at Northwest Texas Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, the Salvation Army and Martha’s home.

"There are a lot of organizations that help during the holidays, especially Christmas, but when I started this tradition with my organization, we wanted to search out and find those in dire straits and need the most help,” Brown said. “We try to give to organizations that are in a service capacity to children. Martha’s Home has been an organization that we have served since year one of this toy drive.”

At the hospital, he left gifts for children during the holidays and for families that had children visiting the hospital on Christmas.

The Murray family look over presents Christmas Day at Martha's Home in Amarillo.

“Hospital rooms are so somber with the beeping of the machines as you wait with your loved ones,” Brown said. “This kind of changes the atmosphere for children going through this. The families appreciated it.”

He said his support of Ronald McDonald House stems from the support they gave his daughter when she was in the ICU when she was younger.

“Ronald McDonald House would bring her a toy or pajamas each day of her stay to keep her spirits up,” Brown said. “We always try to gather hygiene items or toys for their magnificent work. That is a great organization helping families in the hospital for an extended stay. I just want to give back to the community like these other organizations did for my daughter.”

Tremaine Brown and his daughter Shilah sit with presents on the steps of Martha's Home in Amarillo on Christmas Day.

Shilah Brown carries toys to Martha's Home in Amarillo on Christmas Day.

One of the recipients of the gifts brought to Martha’s Home was Blayne Rose and her two children.

“I believe this is an extraordinary thing that Tremaine has done, reflecting the Christmas spirit in all of us,” said Blayne Rose, a home resident. “I have not been able to do that in a while. Seeing my children have a great Christmas in an abnormal situation makes me so happy normal situation.

Blayne Rose sits with her two children Christmas Day at Martha's Home in Amarillo.

Margie Eichenberger, house manager for Martha’s Home, was a resident in the organization in 2019 and spoke about the collaboration done with Tremaine Brown each year to deliver presents to children who may be having a challenging time at Christmas being away from home.

“What Tremaine does is so amazing because this allows these kids a chance to have a Christmas they could not have dreamed of having in this situation,” Eichenberger said. “We help women that are escaping domestic violence and seeing these kids have these gifts waiting for them on Christmas is such a wonderful thing.

Blayne Rose helps her two children open presents Christmas Day at Martha's Home in Amarillo.

Being a former resident of Martha’s Home, Eichenberger said the help she received while in the program inspired her to be a part of what it is trying to accomplish by helping women escape bad situations.

“This gives me a chance to give back to what they all did for me while I was here,” she said. “I see a lot of myself in the women we help here.”

Eichenberger said Martha’s home serves about 20 women at a time, and there is a waiting list to get into the home. Martha’s Home offers refuge, safety and security for the women in its program. A vast range of programs are available to the women in the house he; helping them get out of poverty, find housing and assistance in getting a job.

Margie Eichenberger, house manager for Martha’s Home sets up presents Christmas Day at Martha's Home in Amarillo.

Martha’s Home accepts donations of clothes, housing items, and money to help serve the women in the program as they help them get into better situations.

For more information on Martha’s Home or to donate, go to https://www.marthashome.org/about

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Toy drive spreads Christmas cheer across Amarillo, Panhandle