The Toy Insider’s Annual Summer Toy Party Goes Virtual with First-Ever Sweet Suite @ Home

July 22, 2020, 12-5 p.m. EDT + 8-10 p.m. EDT. From Our Living Rooms to Your Laptops: Coast-to-Coast Celebration Features Live Toy Demos, Exclusive Reveals, Expert Trends & Industry Insights

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider , one of the toy industry's most influential organizations and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers, will host their first-ever Sweet Suite@Home , the ultimate virtual toy party where members of the media and digital influencers are invited to remotely discover the hottest new toys from more than 50 toy companies.

For the past decade, Sweet Suite has gathered New York City-based press for the BIGGEST Night of Play, showing off the hottest toys and play trends in advance of the holiday season. As social distancing measures limit in-person interaction and events, Sweet Suite @ Home will feature an interactive virtual party environment and give attendees the full Sweet Suite experience, no matter where they live.

Guests are encouraged to let their "kid at heart" out to play as they explore an interactive 360-degree show floor, watch live toy demos and exclusive never-before-seen product reveals, meet with brands, participate in special events and contests, and learn from the experts about toy trends and the state of the toy industry. The event will also feature fun games and activities so that kids who are stuck at home with their parents can join in on the fun, including storytime, scavenger hunts, trivia and more!

"These difficult times have us craving more human connection and fun than ever. Just because it's not the summer we envisioned doesn't mean that we need to put playtime on pause," said Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief, The Toy Insider. "We can't wait to bring the latest and greatest toys straight to your screen to help you get a head start on holiday gift guides or give you a much-needed pick-me-up this summer. We're thrilled to party with everyone from coast to coast this year!"

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12-5 p.m. EDT + After Hours Fun 8-10 p.m. EDT.

Where: On a computer screen near you!

Who: The Toy Insider is the toy industry's most influential media organization and a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers all year round. The team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events, and conducts briefings with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and, of course, fun factor.

Discover the latest and greatest

Interview opps and soundbites

Toy Reveals

Witness the first-ever unveiling of a beastly new RC toy from Spin Master with an unboxing like you have never seen before!

with an unboxing like you have never seen before! Put an adorable twist on nursery rhymes with a sneak peek at a brand-new CoComelon-inspired toy line from Jazwares.

MGA Entertainment , known for surprises, is bringing a "crushing" debut of "colorful," "fashionable" dolls, as well as "smart" robots to fans for the first time!

, known for surprises, is bringing a "crushing" debut of "colorful," "fashionable" dolls, as well as "smart" robots to fans for the first time! Experience the first-ever reveal of GLITTER BURST from Yulu — a surprise reveal like you've never seen before!

— a surprise reveal like you've never seen before! Meet the brand-new Doc McStuffins doll from Just Play who teaches kids about washing their hands.

Special Guests

Get to know the Ninja Kidz TV YouTube family and become a ninja with the Ninja Kidz TV Giant Mystery Ninja Ball by Blip Toys .

YouTube family and become a ninja with the Ninja Kidz TV Giant Mystery Ninja Ball by Join YouTube sensations Trinity & Beyond and Aaron Kyro of Braille Skateboarding as they show you their brand-new toy lines with Bonkers Toys.

and of as they show you their brand-new toy lines with Enter a toy giveaway hosted by NASCAR driver Natalie Decker , sponsored by Far Out Toys !

, sponsored by ! Who Let the Dogs Out? Bring your pups (real or stuffed!) to the PUPPY LOVE PARTY sponsored by Basic Fun! and Adopt-a-Pet.com, joined by special guests, the Baha Men.

Contests & Giveaways

Learning Resources and Educational Insights will give away a $5,000 shopping spree to one of everyone's favorite retailers to make your back-to-school shopping a little easier this year!

and will give away a shopping spree to one of everyone's favorite retailers to make your back-to-school shopping a little easier this year! Great Scott! Celebrate the 35 th anniversary of Back to the Future at PLAYMOBIL 's " Back to the Future Trivia" event with a chance to win one of three PLAYMOBIL prize packs.

anniversary of at 's " Trivia" event with a chance to win one of three PLAYMOBIL prize packs. Test your toy knowledge with Basic Fun! for a chance to win awesome prizes, including a grand prize of a Tonka Truck signed by Tonka spokesperson Shaquille O'Neal !

for a chance to win awesome prizes, including a grand prize of a Tonka Truck signed by Tonka spokesperson ! Set up a 1-on-1 product demo with Pacific Cycle , makers of the Josie ride-on unicorn, for a chance to win a sweet new Kid Trax ride of your choice.

, makers of the Josie ride-on unicorn, for a chance to win a sweet new Kid Trax ride of your choice. Spread the love with VTech and LeapFrog! The more love you show them by visiting their booth and clicking the heart icons on their product towers, the more chances to win a giant prize pack.

Media interested in attending may contact Elizabeth Tran, LKPR, Inc., Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com to apply for credentials.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 75 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that fuels fandoms, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .

