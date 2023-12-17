Toy safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season

December is National safe toy and gift month. Getting a new toy can be exciting, but the wrong toy can turn into a dangerous situation. More than 170,000 children were seen in the emergency room last year. The most common injuries are ingestion of button batteries, magnets and water beads. As well as choking on small toy parts; they can get lodged into a child's throat or mouth. Experts emphasize adult supervision, inspection of toys and testing small toy parts with a toilet paper roll. Cinthia Naranjo reports.

