Toy Trends & Top Picks For The Children In Your Life

Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, shares some of this year’s popular toys that are fun, but can also help with childhood development.

New York, NY --News Direct-- YourUpdateTV

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/1cFzvKKiSB8

Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, shares some of this year’s popular toys that are fun, but can also help with childhood development.

Active play helps with a child’s physical, emotional, social, and cognitive development. Additionally, toys often provide an opportunity for youngsters to learn by engaging their senses, sparking their imaginations, and encouraging them to interact with others.

A recent Toy Association-commissioned survey revealed that most parents (82%) believe that toys are important for supporting imaginative play and discovery.Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, says whether it is a stuffed animal, action figure, puzzle, or doll, toys help encourage play, which is important for healthy brain development.

With that in mind, she highlights a few of this year’s top toys.

TOP TOYS:

LITTLE LIVE PETS CHAMELEON, MOOSE TOYS

Lynch says one of the newest youth electronic offerings from Little Live Pets, Sunny the Bright Light Chameleon is a one-of-a-kind interactive light up pet that is packed with personality and full of features and surprises. She points out that it’s “Soft, squishy and fun to hold, Sunny responds to love and attention with more than 30 sounds and reactions along with a full body of coloring changing rainbow lights that reflect Sunny’s mood — from happy to super happy, full to sleepy and warm to cold and more. Kids will be delighted when they hear Sunny repeat back what they say.”

Like a true chameleon, Lynch adds, “Sunny blends in everywhere. Switch to party mode and Sunny flashes to the beat of the music, and when the party really gets going Sunny sings. Get Sunny dancing on the ceiling, walls, windows – wherever – with the suction feet feature of this one-in-a-chameleon pet.”

Story continues

Direct link: https://www.moosetoys.com/our-toys/little-live-pets/bright-light-chameleon-sunny/

VTECH® KICK & SCORE PLAYGYM™, VTECH

Babies are able to achieve motor-skill milestones with this multi-stage, developmental play mat that includes a detachable plush soccer ball, learning panels and gym pieces.

Lynch says babies start with floor play by kicking the ball or swatting the giraffe, flip to tummy time to strengthen core muscles, and parents can engage kids during seated play with the interactive, detachable learning panel that reinforces language skills and provides on-the-go play and exploration.

Direct link: https://www.vtechkids.com/product/detail/20258/Kick_and_Score_Playgym

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE FAIRY KITTY GARDEN, SPIN MASTER

Inspired by the enchanted Cotton Candy Tree from the show, Lynch says, “This treehouse playset features lights, a transforming canopy, secret room, vine zipline, swing, figures, accessories and furniture pieces to play out exciting adventures!”

Fans are able to explore the treehouse’s two floors with Kitty Fairy and an exclusive 3.5-inch-tall Gabby Girl figure. They can also discover a tree canopy that opens up to reveal a play area. After exploring all the features, youngsters can unbox their special Dollhouse Delivery, just like Gabby does in the show, and find a surprise watering-can accessory to use in their storytelling.

Lynch highlights that there’s also a thumbwheel built into the floor. Kids can spin it to find a secret room in the trunk of the tree and watch as the trunk and table light up (batteries included)!

For one last surprise, she says fans can scan the QR code inside the Dollhouse Delivery to unlock a special reward in the free Gabby’s Dollhouse App (available on iOS and Android).

Direct link: https://www.spinmaster.com/brands/gabbys-dollhouse/gabby-s-dollhouse-transforming-garden-treehouse-playset-with-lights-2-figures-5-accessories-1-delivery-3-furniture-kids-toys-for-ages-3-and-up

SONIC SPEED RC, JAKKS PACIFIC

Lynch concludes with the world’s favorite blue hedgehog that’s back for a next-level adventure. The latest offering allows fans to recreate the action from the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie with this RC. She points out it includes an iconic ring-shaped controller allowing for forward motion, turns and spinning action.

The toy trends specialist adds that the RC lights up when fans select Turbo mode for that extra boost. For convenience and additional fun, the six-inch scale articulated Sonic figure is removeable.

Direct link: https://www.jakks.com/sonic-the-movie/sonic-the-hedgehog-2-sonic-speed-rc/

For more information, go to thegeniusofplay.org.

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: Instagram

Twitter: Twitter

Contact Details

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

yourupdatetv@gmail.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/toy-trends-and-top-picks-for-the-children-in-your-life-410928782