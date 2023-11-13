Toya Bush-Harris Tackles The Birds and The Bees
Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac and Toya Bush-Harris from Married to Medicine dish on their 2023 BravoCon experiences. Amidst the chat, Ashley and Toya gush over Brynn Whitfield from The Real Housewives of New York City and unveil which of their respective castmates had the biggest ego there. Additionally, Ashley spills on her time spent with Captain Jason Chambers and reveals whether hit the jackpot in any love connections in Las Vegas.