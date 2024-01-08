Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki makes its mark in Hesperia: Dining Around

A popular new restaurant in Hesperia is Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki, serving delicious teriyaki choices to satisfied customers who return often and bring their friends.

The slogan for Toyma is “We do our best,” and that means you will be returning often with your friends, too.

Owner Mario Garcia came to the High Desert from Mexico in 2000, joining other family members already living here. He found work washing dishes at Viva Maria Restaurant in Apple Valley, which he says was his entry into the food industry.

Exterior of Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki.

A slight detour

In 2010, Mario moved to Tacoma, Washington, where he discovered a teriyaki grill restaurant serving really healthy and delicious food.

He became a regular customer, and when the owner asked if he’d like to come to work there, Mario donned an apron and set about learning and perfecting cooking techniques on the grill as well as mastering the restaurant’s teriyaki recipes.

The results were phenomenal because Mario expertly combined all those flavor profiles and, best of all, came to appreciate the use of fresh ingredients in dishes “cooked to order.”

Mario decided the High Desert needed a teriyaki grill like the one he had come to appreciate in Tacoma.

And as the song goes, he headed to Hesperia.

Owner and chef Mario Garcia and one of his Teriyaki Grill orders ready to serve.

Finding the perfect spot

Serious decisions are part of opening any business, but when it came to finding the location, that decision was barely a bump in the road.

The site he found had been “home” to three previous restaurants situated on Main Street in a strip mall with other businesses that invited walk-in traffic.

The interior was spacious and comfortable with the grill conveniently located so customers could watch their orders being prepared.

Simple tweaks ─ a bit of remodeling and new signage ─ were taken care of. The “fourth time” has been a charm. Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki also offers easy access for wheelchairs or walkers and comfortable booths and is perfect for dine-in, take-out or delivery ─ Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki uses Uber Eats.

More Toyma philosophy

Mario likes to stress that when an order is placed, “we do our best.” His hopes are to reach everyone with his menu items ─ from order to the final product ─ and that dishes are priced to serve everyone.

Future plans include daily specials and a second location offering more dishes and a drive-through window.

Beef and shrimp teriyaki with fried rice and steamed vegetables from Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki, cooked to order and ready to enjoy.

What’s on the menu?

Ordering is a simple matter at Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki. The current menu is six teriyaki dishes ─ Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Chicken & Shrimp, Beef & Shrimp or Chicken & Beef. These items start at $10.95.

The Chicken Teriyaki is so popular, there is a punch card available that makes that dish

Each teriyaki option comes with vegetables and steamed or fried rice. Soba noodles may be substituted for $1.

A popular side order is spring rolls, which enhance any of the six teriyaki meals on the main menu. Other sides are fried shrimp, steamed or fried rice as well as soba noodles. The Spam musubi, a popular snack food in Hawaii, is highly rated as well.

Ask for their YumYum sauce, a pleasant addition to any dish.

Kids can select from their own menu including Chicken Teriyaki or Chicken Teriyaki Fries.

If you’re on Facebook, visit Toyma’s page and scan the “Reels” of some of their dishes. The Beef Teriyaki Fries with sliced avocado look wonderful.

Ask about their Club Card: buy any five teriyaki combos and get one Chicken Teriyaki, their most popular dish, free.

‘We do our best’

Let Mario and his sister ─ and cashier ─ Anna Garcia show you how good their “best” is by stopping in for lunch or dinner soon, and bring some friends.

When you go

Where: Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki, 14073 Main St. Ste. 107, Hesperia.

Hours: Open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Information: Phone orders (760) 488-1104. Facebook. Online menus from Yelp! and Roadtrippers. Dine-in, takeout, Uber Eats delivery. Kids menu.

Dining Around

If you would like your restaurant profiled in Dining Around or want to tell readers about your favorite eatery, please contact Kathy Young by text/voicemail at (760) 953-8682 or email kaynhuey@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Toyma Fresh Grill Teriyaki makes its mark in Hesperia