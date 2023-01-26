Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce.

Eric Nyman, president and chief operating officer, is also departing the company, Hasbro said in a statement.

Hasbro Inc. Chief Executive Chris Cocks said the toymaker will “focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses.”

In last year’s third quarter, Hasbro reported 15% decline in revenue compared to the same period a year earlier.

Cocks said Hasbro's consumer-products division performed poorly in the final three months of 2022 “against the backdrop of a challenging holiday consumer environment.”

He said, however, its role-playing game unit Wizards of the Coast, digital gaming, Hasbro Pulse and its licensing business posted strong fourth-quarter growth. Hasbro is due to report fourth-quarter and full-year results in mid-February.

Its stock fell about 7% in extended trading after the layoffs announcement. The shares are down 29% in the last 12 months thorough the close of Thursday's regular trading day on Wall Street.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Gets Back on Track; Here Are 2 Stocks She’s Snapping Up

    Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • The U.S. Is Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

    This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • Jeremy Grantham Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    Investor sentiment has been improving, but the contrarians haven’t gone silent. Legendary British investor Jeremy Grantham is predicting hard times ahead, as he lays out his case for doom and gloom to cast a shadow on the markets. In Grantham’s view, the pandemic stock gains were a bubble, and that bubble hasn’t fully popped yet. Putting some numbers to this view, Grantham believes that a further drop of 20% is possible this year – and in his worst-case scenario, he says that the S&P 500 could c

  • One of Wall Street’s most feared short-selling research firms just accused Asia’s richest man of a multibillion-dollar fraud

    Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted after its founder was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023

    It's why the Nasdaq Composite lost a third of its value last year. Despite this turmoil, some growth stocks are expected to deliver phenomenal sales growth in 2023 -- even as their share prices come under pressure. What follows are three of the fastest-growing stocks on the planet in 2023.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in the news after the company posted fiscal Q2 results. The company’s revenue outlook for the March […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Sometimes it pays to err on the side of caution, but that doesn't mean you can't find generous yields while you do.

  • 6 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    There's no way to guarantee that a stock will be a great investment forever, but some certainly have better chances than others. In this short video, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses six in particular that he has bought and has no plans to sell.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • 3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    The current economic environment, however, has pushed several intriguing, innovation-oriented companies into penny stock territory. Although these names are still exceedingly high-risk, I think aggressive investors may want to consider buying shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL), and 23andMe Holding Company (NASDAQ: ME) right now. Read on to find out why these three low-priced equities might be a tremendous wealth escalator for patient shareholders.

  • How a Home Listings Shakeup Could Hit Zillow and Redfin

    Shares of real estate companies Redfin and Zillow Group fell on Wednesday after news of a potential shakeup in the home listings landscape. Redfin (ticker: RDFN) shares lost 8.5% to $5.66 at Wednesday’s close, while Zillow (Z) declined 5.3% to $42.25. Redfin fell as much as 10.02% intraday, while Zillow was down 7.75% during the trading session.

  • Elon Musk shows in ‘funding secured’ trial that he does not live in the real world

    Elon Musk has managed to spout a number of exaggerations, stretching the truth under oath on how he thinks the world of high finance works, all while stating that he was trying to save Tesla from the short-seller sharks of Wall Street.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks usually make payments every quarter -- but that doesn't mean you can't invest in a way that lets you receive cash from your income-generating investments every month. Three stocks that pay more than the S&P 500 average, stagger their payouts, and could be great buys right now are Merck (NYSE: MRK), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend stocks.

  • A 10pc dividend rise, yet the shares have barely moved – buy this trust before the market catches on

    You would expect news of a planned double-digit rise in the dividend to get the shares of any company or investment trust moving but it hasn’t happened so far with the Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, which last week raised its dividend target by 10.5pc. This creates an opportunity for us.

  • Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified that Cathie Wood, Ark Investment Management CEO, played a role in his decision to scrap plans to take the electric vehicle maker public. Tesla shareholders are suing the company over losses they say they suffered when Musk tweeted he had "secured" money to take the company private at $420 per share. Musk told the court that Wood sent him a letter indicating small investors would like Tesla to stay publicly traded, Markets Insider reported.