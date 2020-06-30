Toyota to Achieve its Five-Year U.S. Investment Commitment One Year Early

Company achieves its 2017 commitment to deliver nearly $13 billion U.S. investment by 2021 in just four years, adding more than 6,500 new jobs

Toyota ready to meet aggressive content requirements of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 60 years, Toyota has been growing its presence in the United States, and today the company announced it will reach its January 2017 pledge to invest $13 billion over a five-year period one year earlier than anticipated.

Key investments include:

DATE LOCATION NEW INVESTMENT NEW JOBS DETAILS January 2020 Princeton, IN $700 million 150 Completion of plant modernization project; added 40,000 units of vehicle capacity September 2019 San Antonio, TX $391 million --- Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and advanced technologies March 2019 Huntsville, AL Georgetown, KY Troy, MO Jackson, TN Buffalo, WV $750 million 600 Vehicle and unit plant expansion April 2018 Blue Springs, MS $170 million 400 TNGA for 12th generation Corolla September 2017 Huntsville, AL Georgetown, KY Troy, MO Jackson, TN Buffalo, WV $373.8 million 50 Support production of TNGA hybrid powertrain August 2017 Huntsville, AL $800 million *4,000 Greenfield vehicle manufacturing facility with Mazda (*Mazda Toyota Manufacturing JV) July 2017 Plano, TX $1 billion 1,000 Completion of new regional corporate headquarters April 2017 Georgetown, KY $1.33 billion --- TNGA and advanced technologies January 2017 Princeton, IN $600 million 400 Plant modernization project

In addition to the investments previously announced, the company invested $5.9 billion in supplier tooling, general plant upgrades, research & development, and other selling, general administrative costs, as well as a $1 billion investment into the Toyota Research Institute.

"For more than six decades, we have been committed to serving our U.S. customers by investing locally and building cars where we sell them," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer for Toyota Motor North America. "Our commitment to the U.S. market is unwavering, and we are underscoring this point today with the completion of a $13 billion investment and over 6,500 new jobs since 2017 as we focus on advancing electrification and improving mobility for more Americans."

As the new USMCA takes effect on July 1, Toyota is well-positioned to meet the aggressive new content requirements. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain in the U.S., with more than $28.4 billion direct investment in the U.S., nine manufacturing facilities, 10 including our joint venture with Mazda, nearly 1,500 dealerships and over 184,000 people working across the U.S.

