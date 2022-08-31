Toyota to add jobs, double spending on massive North Carolina battery plant

Toyota is more than doubling its investment in the electric-vehicle battery plant planned for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and adding 20% more jobs than previously announced — while saying even more growth may be yet to come.

ALSO READ: Some vehicles to lose safety features due to 5G upgrades: What you need to know

Toyota said on Tuesday it’s adding $2.5 billion and 350 jobs to the $1.29 billion investment and 1,750 jobs it announced last December. That will bring the total investment to $3.8 billion and the total number of jobs in the first phase of the project to approximately 2,100 jobs. The company is aiming to start production in 2025 at Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, as the battery plant is called.

The investment adds capacity to support production for battery-electric vehicles, or BEVs. The plant will make batteries for both battery-electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, known as HEVs, such as Toyota’s well-known Prius.

“This plant will serve a central role in Toyota’s leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president for Unit Manufacturing and Engineering at Toyota Motor North America.

Read the full story here.

VIDEO: Global recall: Toyota recalls its first all-electric vehicle over concerns about loose wheels



