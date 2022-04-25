Toyota adds $36 million investment to Jackson plant

In this file photo, sparks fly as robots weld on a Corolla assembly line, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015 at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Blue Springs, Miss.

Toyota Tennessee, Toyota's manufacturing plant located in Jackson, is already responsible for a number of crucial parts of the assembly process for many vehicles, including engine blocks for all vehicles sold in North America.

But as the corporation announced a total investment of $383 million in its U.S. production operations last week, Jackson's plant gained another level of investment, and the second the corporation has announced in the Hub City plant this year.

Toyota Tennessee will invest $36 million to update equipment to build new four-cylinder engine blocks. The plant has the capacity to produce more than 2 million engine blocks annually and represents a $425 million investment.

This investment is being done to advance the company’s commitment to vehicle electrification in four of its U.S. manufacturing plants that build the heart of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles. The new investment supports the production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, also at its Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri.

“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota. “These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge.”

Here's a look at the other investments:

Huntsville, Ala., $222 million: Toyota Alabama will create a new four-cylinder production line with the capacity to produce engines for both combustion and hybrid electric powertrains. Additionally, the facility will expand its footprint by 114,000 square feet, which marks the plant’s sixth building expansion since 2003. Toyota Alabama has the capacity to build 900,000 engines annually and represents a nearly $1.5 billion investment.

Georgetown, Ky., $16 million: Toyota Kentucky is expanding flexibility of the four-cylinder engine line announced last fall, which will better position the plant to meet customer demand. The plant’s powertrain facility can produce up to 600,000 units annually. Toyota Kentucky is the company’s largest plant globally, producing seven Toyota and Lexus models, as well as four-cylinder and six-cylinder powertrains. Overall, the plant represents an $8.5 billion investment.

Troy, Mo., $109 million: Toyota Missouri’s investment provides new equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads on three production lines. The plant has the capacity to build more than 3 million cylinder heads annually and represents a $564 million investment.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Toyota adds $36 million investment to Jackson plant