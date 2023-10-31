Toyota announces new $8 billion investment in NC battery plant, 3,000 additional jobs

Toyota announced Tuesday morning that it is investing an additional $8 billion to its under-construction North Carolina battery plant, adding an additional 3,000 new jobs.

The company said its total investment in the facility will now reach $13.9 billion. The total number of new jobs expected to be created totals 5,000.

It said it is adding eight battery production lines.

“Through the last few years of building relationships, including my most recent trip to Tokyo ... our partnership with Toyota has become stronger than ever, culminating in this historic announcement,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy economy is bringing better paying jobs that will support our families and communities for decades to come.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.