Toyota announces voluntary recall impacting Tundra truck models due to fears of fire

A voluntary recall has been issued by Japanese car company Toyota impacting certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks. The recall is the largest one for the company this year, impacting 168,000 vehicles in the United States.

According to the release, these cars have a plastic fuel tube that could then rub against a brake line, which in turn could develop a fuel leak. Toyota says that the leak could cause a fire in the car.

The company also says that dealers will replace the fuel tube for free, and install an improved part as well as additional clamps. Currently, Toyota is preparing the parts to address the recall.

In the meantime, temporary, protective materials and a clamp on the tube will be installed at Toyota dealers at no cost. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by the car maker by early October.

Owners can also check if their car is affected by the recall by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering their vehicle identification number or license plate information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Toyota announces voluntary recall impacting more than 150,000 trucks