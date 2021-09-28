Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving.

The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles.

The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.

Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what it calls “a mobility company” that includes more than just cars. Renovo means “new life” or “renew” in Latin.

Renovo's data-management platform enables automakers to continuously learn from their vehicles, using a so-called “complete loop” approach, so vehicles can become safer and more reliable.

“In Woven Planet and Toyota, we’ve found partners committed to doing exactly what we have always wanted to do, on a global scale, and that’s a great feeling,” said Renovo Chief Executive Christopher Heiser.

Woven Planet, Toyota’s wholly owned subsidiary, earlier acquired San Francisco-based Lyft’s self-driving division Level 5. Chief Executive James Kuffner said more acquisitions may be coming.

“The big picture is Woven Planet creating a ‘dream team’ of software and vehicle engineering people globally to deliver the world’s programmable and safest mobility. That’s the context,” he told The Associated Press.

“Always as an executive, you are trying to balance the speed and the growth versus the focus and maintaining company culture. The larger you grow, the risk is that you slow down,” he said.

“We will keep growing, but we are going to be careful.”

Kuffner declined comment on an recent accident at the Paralympics Athletes Village in Tokyo, when a Toyota bus equipped with automated driving technology bumped into a Paralympian athlete and injured him. The accident is still under investigation and may be an example of the kinds of hurdles to be overcome before the technology can be widely used on public roads.

The bus isn’t approved for widespread use on public roads but was shuttling athletes and officials at the Village during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. A human driver was on the vehicle as a safety precaution. President Akio Toyoda has apologized and promised improvements.

Major automakers are working on various driving technologies. Vehicles of electric car maker Tesla Inc. equipped with its Autopilot driver-assist system have been in several crashes, including fatal ones, in the U.S.

Some analysts say companies should avoid suggesting cars sold today with such technology can safely drive themselves.

Woven Planet, known previously as Toyota Research Institute, is working on technologies spanning “smart” cities, green energy and mobility solutions and robotics that are meant to eventually become consumer products, said Kuffner, who has worked on Google’s self-driving cars and robots at Boston Dynamics.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Original 1963 Shelby Cobra On Auction Boasts Extremely Rare V8 Option

    This is an early production model as well.

  • Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

    Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…

  • From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

    Between now and 2025, dozens of all-electric coupes, sedans, SUVs and hypercars will hit the market. Here are 26 we can't wait to see.

  • Camaro Sports Hilariously Aggressive Aero Mods

    Just what is going on here?

  • Ford pays for $2,220 AWD upgrade on certain FWD Maverick orders

    On September 6, a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum started a thread asking what people planned to tow with their new compact Ford pickups. On the last page, a member who goes by "coolhip33" posted that he or she had ordered a Maverick with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in front-wheel drive with the 4K Tow package that doubles the pickup's tow rating to 4,000 pounds. The poster then crossed out "FWD" and left a note, "Updated: Just notified we have to buy AWD."

  • Lamborghini's vision for an alternative-fuel future

    While some are fully on board with electrification and hybridization, there are still some petrol holdouts, especially at the rarified and pointy end-of-the-price spectrum like Lamborghini. The push for electrification and hybrid powertrains poses a significant challenge to the carmaker known for creating striking, bespoke containers for some of the most powerful gasoline engines in the world, and there's a small sense of reluctance about it from Lamborghini's top brass. Lamborghini has said it will shift all models to hybrid powertrains by 2024 and already announced one hybrid model, the exceedingly limited run Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and the Countach LPI 800-4.

  • Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • Chevy Corvette-powered Subaru BRZ on Cars & Bids is sheer insanity

    One of the most common complaints about the first-generation Subaru BRZ is that it's underpowered. Released for 2013, the original Subaru BRZ and its Scion- and Toyota-badged siblings are among the most tuner-friendly cars launched in the past decade.

  • Ford gigantic 'Blue Oval City' to build next-gen electric F-Series trucks

    Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind. Ford says it will be a vertically integrated system and feature numerous sustainability solutions and use renewable resources.

  • Your Chevy Nova Questions Answered

    Here are the most popular questions people have about the Chevy Nova.

  • Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

    Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

  • New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

    Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes.

  • Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over windshields and sunroofs

    The Ford Mustang Mach-E went on sale at the end of last year and is having a few teething issues its first full year on the market. In March, Ford recalled a small number of its electric pony crossover to fix loose subframe bolts. This month, the automaker is recalling a much larger number of Mach-Es in North America and Europe to fix a larger issue, that being improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs.

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Volvo Will Drop Leather in Favor of a New Material

    Volvo won't offer leather in its electric cars starting with the C40 Recharge, but it has a new material in the works to replace it.

  • Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

    Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said

  • Costco is renting 3 container ships and 'several thousand containers' to shield itself from supply-chain delays and rising costs

    Retailers across the US are facing delays, shortages, and rising costs because of an ongoing breakdown in the shipping supply chain.

  • The 20 best of the largest airports in the US, according to travelers

    J.D. Power revealed its 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday, naming Miami International Airport as the top mega airport in the US.