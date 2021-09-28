Toyota buys software firm Renovo to accelerate self-driving tech development

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi
Tim Kelly
·2 min read

By Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's Silicon Valley research arm on Thursday said it had acquired automotive operating system software company Renovo to help accelerate the development of fully-autonomous connected vehicles.

"I am hoping to shave off years and months to our minimum viable product launches," James Kuffner, the head of Toyota's Woven Planet subsidiary said during a press briefing.

A longer term goal is to design software and operating systems that other automakers would also use, the former Google robot engineer added.

Toyota is in a technological race with other established car companies and newer rivals, such as Tesla Inc and Amazon, to build cars that can operate without drivers and share data within connected networks. While some driverless vehicles are already available, their autonomous functions are mostly limited to parking and driving on expressways.

Toyota deployed a fleet of driverless vehicles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to showcase its autonomous technology. It had to temporarily suspend operations, however, after one of them struck and injured a Paralympic athlete https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-halts-all-self-driving-e-pallete-vehicles-after-olympic-village-accident-2021-08-27 in an incident that Toyota chief Akio Toyoda said showed the technological challenges of autonomous vehicles.

U.S.-based Renovo has designed an operating systems for cars that manages vehicle systems and can sort and filter information for sharing, including data that can help carmakers improve vehicle design.

The latest acquisition by Woven Planet comes after it purchased Carmera in August, a U.S. firm that provides real-time, high-definition maps and data for driverless vehicles.

Toyota established Woven Planet in January to invest in and develop mobility with artificial intelligence.

Japan's leading carmaker is also building Woven City, a "city of the future" at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan, a community Toyota says will use hydrogen fuel cells for power and be a laboratory for autonomous cars.

Earlier this year, Toyota also bought ride-hailing service Lyft Inc's self-driving technology unit for $550 million, and invested in Ridecell which provides automation for fleet businesses.

Other self-driving partnerships include a joint venture with SoftBank Corp and stakes in China's Didi Global Inc and Singapore's Grab.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Employers Need To Adapt to Employees Post-Pandemic

    The reverse-exodus back to the workplace that was supposed to follow the vaccine rollout never materialized, and the return to the office has been more of a trickle than a flood. In fact, workers...

  • Egypt allows immediate COVID-19 vaccination amid fourth wave

    Egypt is now providing immediate COVID-19 vaccinations at youth centres across the country without prior online registration, a step aimed at encouraging vaccinations and relieving pressure on hospitals and health units amid a fourth wave of infections. Nearly 270 youth centres are now open for citizens to get the vaccines, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of vaccination sites across the country to 1,100. The move is part of the "Together We Are Assured" campaign, launched by the health ministry in mid-September, that allows citizens to register and receive vaccinations immediately after complaints of a large time difference between the two steps.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Double Their Sales This Year

    Let's look closer at the businesses underlying these three growth stocks and see what's leading to impressive revenue growth. If a consumer wants a similar content package to traditional cable, but through a streaming service instead, fuboTV is one place they can go.

  • Google defends Android phone maker deals, denies carrot and stick tactics

    Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday said deals with Android phone makers that landed it a record 4.3-billion-euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine boosted competition and rejected EU charges they were a carrot-and-stick tactic that stifled rivals. Google was addressing the second day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get Europe's second-highest court to annul the fine and a European Commission order to make it loosen its search engine grip on Android devices. Lawyers for Google and the EU competition executive clashed over the company's Mobile Application Distribution Agreements (MADAs) that require phone makers (OEMs) to pre-install the Google Search app and Chrome browser app in return for licensing Google Play for free.

  • Investors Will Want Conduent's (NASDAQ:CNDT) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Person of interest in Florida woman's disappearance found dead

    Miya Marcano worked with Armando Manuel Caballero at her apartment complex and had "repeatedly" rejected his advances. He was found dead several days after she disappeared.

  • Ford Just Went All-In on EVs. It Will Have a Megacampus to Compete With Tesla’s Gigafactories.

    Ford is building giant complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky to build electric- vehicle batteries, assemble EVs, create U.S. jobs, and, of course, compete with Tesla.

  • LOOK. Ohio State to wear all scarlet uniforms against Penn State.

    Do you like these? Retweet if yes, comment if no.

  • Browns sack Bears QB Justin Fields 9 times in his first NFL start

    It was a tough day for Fields, who was hit endlessly by the Browns' defense.

  • Original 1963 Shelby Cobra On Auction Boasts Extremely Rare V8 Option

    This is an early production model as well.

  • The first electric truck hits the road, and it’s not a Ford, Tesla or Hummer

    Electric startup Rivian has won the race to put the first electric pickup into customer hands. “After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line,” founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Sept. 14. The first Rivian built for a customer was an R1T pickup in Rivian Blue, driven off the production line surrounded by cheering and masked workers at the company’s plant in Normal, Illinois.

  • Camaro Sports Hilariously Aggressive Aero Mods

    Just what is going on here?

  • From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

    Between now and 2025, dozens of all-electric coupes, sedans, SUVs and hypercars will hit the market. Here are 26 we can't wait to see.

  • Ford pays for $2,220 AWD upgrade on certain FWD Maverick orders

    On September 6, a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum started a thread asking what people planned to tow with their new compact Ford pickups. On the last page, a member who goes by "coolhip33" posted that he or she had ordered a Maverick with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost in front-wheel drive with the 4K Tow package that doubles the pickup's tow rating to 4,000 pounds. The poster then crossed out "FWD" and left a note, "Updated: Just notified we have to buy AWD."

  • Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • Chevy Corvette-powered Subaru BRZ on Cars & Bids is sheer insanity

    One of the most common complaints about the first-generation Subaru BRZ is that it's underpowered. Released for 2013, the original Subaru BRZ and its Scion- and Toyota-badged siblings are among the most tuner-friendly cars launched in the past decade.

  • Yes, You Can Drive a Ferrari 308 to the Arctic Ocean and Back

    To end his epic road trip, one Ferrari owner put Prudhoe Bay in his crosshairs.

  • Ford gigantic 'Blue Oval City' to build next-gen electric F-Series trucks

    Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind. Ford says it will be a vertically integrated system and feature numerous sustainability solutions and use renewable resources.

  • New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

    Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes.

  • Ram fiddles with 1500 Classic options sheet for 2022

    Mopar Insiders took a peek at early order guides for the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic, spotting tweaks to the options list that feel like responses to customer requests. The first thing that's new is the step up to Uconnect 5 for the Electronics Group, on the same 8.4-inch touchscreen found across Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler products. At the moment, that's a $795 extra that can only be had on the Warlock, and requires the $795 Electronics Group.