MFDA Hearing Panel issues Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) in the matter of Derek Chapman
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) dated December 2, 2020 ("Decision and Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing on October 28, 2020, in Toronto, Ontario in the matter of Derek Chapman ("Respondent").
In its Decision and Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its findings of misconduct made against the Respondent. In particular:
The Hearing Panel advised that it will issue written reasons for its decision as to misconduct in due course. Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place by electronic hearing before the Hearing Panel on a date to be determined and announced accordingly.
A copy of the Decision and Reasons (Misconduct) is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Decision and Reasons (Misconduct), the Respondent conducted business in the St. Catharines, Ontario area.
