Toyota to collaborate with JAXA on moon rover development

Toyota has announced that is teaming with JAXA to develop a pressurized rover that will allow humans to explore the moon as soon as 2029.

On Tuesday Toyota revealed an agreement made between the corporation and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to "further cooperate on and accelerate their ongoing joint study of a manned, pressurized rover that employs fuel cell electric vehicle technologies."

Such a vehicle -- specifically a pressurized one -- would be essential for long-term human exploration of the moon and eventually Mars, and the rover in development is forecast to have a "lunar-surface cruising range" over 10,000 km (over 6,214 mi) even with all those craters, the significantly reduced gravitational pull, and the abundance of cliffs and hills.

The image of the rover provided by Toyota is simply a preliminary concept for now. Already, technological issues with the design have been identified, so this sketch will be altered as the real deal is further developed. Nevertheless at this point, the rover is expected to be 6 meters long, 5.2 meters wide, and 3.8 meters tall with a living space of 13 square meters that can accommodate two people under normal circumstances.

While other countries like the US and China make plans to send robots to complete their lunar exploration missions, Japan is delaying its launch to when humans can make their way to the moon and live there. The JAXA VP stated that these pressurized lunar rovers are scheduled to launch into space in 2029 with human exploration spanning throughout the 2030s if all goes according to plan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kd2nFHAAtU