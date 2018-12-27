Toyota Corolla Hatchback Recalled Over Transmission Issue

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Toyota is recalling about 3,400 of its 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks because of a faulty component in the transmission. If the part fails while the car is in motion, it could cause the vehicle to lose its power. This could increase the risk of a crash—especially if the failure happens when the vehicle is traveling at a high speed, the automaker says.



Toyota says it plans to replace the transmissions in all affected vehicles, and will alert owners as soon as it is ready to make those repairs.



Only Corolla Hatchbacks with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) are included in the recall. The Corolla sedan is not included, nor are hatchbacks that have manual transmissions.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 3,400 Toyota Corolla Hatchback sedans with CVTs.



The problem: A part within the vehicle’s CVT could fail, which may lead to a loss of vehicle power.



The fix: Toyota will replace the transmissions in the recalled vehicles at no cost to owners. The automaker says it is in the process of obtaining parts, and plans to notify affected owners by mid-February.



How to contact the manufacturer: Owners can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331



NHTSA campaign number: This recall has not yet been posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, and no campaign number is available. CR will update this article once NHTSA releases additional details.

