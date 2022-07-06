The New Toyota Crown Will Be a Funky Lifted Sedan

Photo credit: Japan Patent Office

Those familiar with JDM vehicles know the Toyota Crown well. The nameplate has been in use in Toyota's home market as an executive sedan since the Fifties. Now, rumors suggest it could finally make its way to the United States. Thanks to leaked images, we also know what it'll look like.

Photos published to Japan's patent office seem to reveal the new Crown's design, showing off a segment-breaking mashup of a sedan and crossover. Taking cues from other Toyota sedans, it sports body cladding and a raised ride height, along with some massive wheels and a large grille opening. It reminds us of the long-dead Outback sedan, discontinued in 2007.

Toyota's Japanese-language site says the Crown will debut on July 15. Upon entry to the site, users are prompted with a title screen that reads "Sedan? SUV?," suggesting a car that could be both—much like the leaked photos shown here.

Our colleagues over at Car and Driver expect the new Crown to be sold in the U.S., replacing the recently departed Avalon in Toyota's lineup. Considering the country's never-ending thirst for high-riding crossovers and apathy for traditional sedans, it's a move that makes sense. Toyota has yet to confirm such a move, of course.

Photo credit: Japan Patent Office

Drivetrain remains a mystery, but hybrid power and all-wheel-drive are likely. Considering the Crown would theoretically sit above the Camry, it's possible this funky sedan could sport the 367-hp turbocharged engine from the Lexus RX. This is all speculation right now, though. We'll know more later this month.

