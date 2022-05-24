Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

FILE PHOTO: Toyota assembly plant in Zarate
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will cut its global production plan by about 100,000 to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday.

The company did not change its estimate of producing about 9.7 million vehicles worldwide by March 2023.

The automaker also announced additional domestic factory line suspension due to supply shortage triggered by COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The additional suspension will be up to five days between Wednesday and June 3, affecting 16 lines at 10 factories for May and June in total.

It is planning to produce about 850,000 vehicles globally a month on average from June through August, it said, adding chips shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks and other factors "are making it difficult to look ahead."

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Imran Ahmad Khan: Ex-Tory MP jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting teen boy

    The former Conservative MP was hailed for 18 months.

  • Marco Andretti accepts Takuma Sato's apology after 2022 Indy 500 qualifying conflict

    Marco Andretti is scheduled to start on the eighth row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Takuma Sato will start in the fourth row.

  • How to Set Up a Trust Fund

    You don't need to be wealthy to create a trust fund, which can serve many purposes, including for children's future education costs.

  • Tesla plans to ramp up to pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by Tues-memo

    Tesla Inc plans to restore production at its Shanghai plant to the level at which it had operated before the city's COVID-19 lockdown by Tuesday, a day later than its most recent recovery plan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Tesla will more than double its daily output to 2,600 electric vehicles at its Shanghai plant from Tuesday, according to the memo detailing the plan. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Millions ‘knocking on starvation’s door’ after Ukraine war, warns UN

    HSBC suspends banker over 'nut job' climate remarks Britain at risk of becoming less attractive than France for international businesses The FTSE 100 rises 1.1pc Lucy Burton: Crossrail should convince Londoners to get back to the office Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Snap says economy deteriorated fast, slashes forecast, stock plummets

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off. Shares of Snap fell 31%, Alphabet dropped 3.6% and Amazon dropped 2.2%. Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told employees in a memo seen by Reuters that the company will slow hiring for this year and laid out a broad slate of problems.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    For example, if you bought $5,000 worth of a stock and its value grew to $50,000, it would be a 10-bagger -- meaning it increased by 900% or 10 times. Unity Software (NYSE: U) has quickly become a dominant force in helping artists develop games and monetize them through its create and operate solutions. Down 78% in the last six months, Unity stock was met by the market with another nasty reaction to its first-quarter earnings for 2022 as management cited struggles within its Operate segment.

  • ‘Jaws’ Child Star Becomes Police Chief of Beach Town Where Blockbuster Was Filmed

    Jonathan Searle famously played the kid who faked a shark-spotting in the 1975 film.

  • Tour all the coolest parts of Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, from its frunk to its taillights

    We got to spend a day with Ford's groundbreaking electric F-150. Take a tour of the pickup truck here.

  • Katy Perry Adorably Congratulates New Mom Rihanna

    Katy Perry shared some words of wisdom for new mom Rihanna with E! News on the American Idol red carpet. Plus, find out if she plans to return as a judge next season.

  • Zelenskyy shares update on Donbas, says Ukrainian forces can 'overcome' Russia's attacks

    President Zelenskyy said that nearly 2,000 educational institutions had been destroyed by Russian forces since the invasion began.

  • Astronauts float through Boeing's unmanned capsule

    STORY: NASA Astronauts Bob Hines and Kjell Lindgren opened the hatch to the unmanned capsule at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604GMT) and floated in, head-first, into the unmanned capsule, where they were greeted by “Rosie the Rocketeer” a research mannequin, dressed in a blue flight suit.The rendezvous of the gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently home to a seven-member crew, occurred nearly 26 hours after the capsule was launched from Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Base in Florida.Starliner lifted off on Thursday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and reached its intended preliminary orbit 31 minutes later despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.Boeing said the two defective thrusters posed no risk to the rest of the spaceflight, which comes after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a program designed to give NASA another vehicle for sending its astronauts to and from orbit.Docking with ISS took place at 8:28 p.m. EDT (0028 GMT Saturday) as the two vehicles flew 271 miles (436 km) over the south Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia, according to commentators on a live NASA webcast of the linkup.It marked the first time spacecraft from both of NASA's Commercial Crew Program partners were physically attached to the space station at the same time. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been docked to the space station since delivering four astronauts to ISS in late April.

  • Retirement Income Shouldn’t Depend on the Market; It Should Depend on Math

    The math isn’t as tough as you might think. It all starts with dividing your assets into three different buckets.

  • In the Donbas, the Armed Forces bombed the occupiers' crossing of the Siverskyi Donets

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 20:26 In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian artillerymen, thanks to border guards' intelligence, destroyed the pontoon crossing of the Russian occupiers while a Russian tank was moving along it.

  • Your iPhone can identify plants and animals with this forgotten feature

    Every new version of iOS includes hundreds of features and bug fixes for the iPhone. In fact, there are often so many big changes that some of them go unnoticed by a majority of users. That was certainly the case for Visual Look Up on iOS 15, which can help you identify plants, animals, landmarks, … The post Your iPhone can identify plants and animals with this forgotten feature appeared first on BGR.

  • John Oliver Explains the Dismal Truth About Why Subway Restaurants Are Everywhere

    The sandwich chain relentlessly expanded for decades despite high-profile scandals and a business model that screws its franchise owners

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Give Up Early Gains

    The crude oil markets rallied just a bit during the trading session early on Monday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatile noise in this market.

  • Louis Vuitton Investigates Counterfeit Selling Allegations in China

    The brand was ordered by the local court to compensate a customer, who bought a bag from its Changsha boutique, which was later authenticated as fake.

  • NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia

    After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia.

  • Former Iowa Taco Bell worker wins at U.S. Supreme Court in wage-theft lawsuit

    Robyn Morgan, who sued over unpaid overtime, had sought to stop Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc. from taking her case to arbitration.