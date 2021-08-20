Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners
Craig Trudell and River Davis
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.

The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.

It’s the latest sign even the best supply-chain planning is proving no match for a pandemic that virtually ground the auto industry to a halt a year ago and has since plagued efforts to restore production. Toyota and BMW AG -- two manufacturers least scathed by the semiconductor shortage in the first half -- have now warned of significant blows to their operations in the coming months.

“This isn’t a Toyota-only problem,” said Tetsuo Seshimo, a fund manager at Saison Asset Management Co. “But the fact that this is happening at Toyota means that recent worries about the supply chain in Asia being disrupted by the spread of the coronavirus are materializing. There are a lot of companies manufacturing goods in Asia that could be impacted.”

Toyota said 27 production lines in Japan will be impacted, affecting models including the RAV4, Corolla, Prius, Camry and Lexus RX. The news -- first reported by the Nikkei newspaper -- took the market by surprise, with investors sending Toyota shares down 4.4%, their biggest daily drop since December 2018. They dipped as much as 2.9% Friday morning before recovering some of those losses.

“Especially in Southeast Asia, the spread of Covid and lockdowns are impacting our local suppliers,” Kazunari Kumakura, the chief officer of Toyota’s purchasing group, said Thursday. Going forward, the company will look at ways to further diversify its supply chains and is attempting to find replacement parts from suppliers in other regions.

Production cuts had been factored into earlier forecasts, so Toyota is maintaining its plan to produce 9.3 million vehicles for the fiscal year ending in March. The company maintained its annual operating profit projection earlier this month at 2.5 trillion yen ($22.7 billion) for the fiscal year through March, below analysts’ average projection for 2.95 trillion yen.

In the early months of the chip shortage that began late last year, Toyota faced limited damage due to its supply-chain savvy. The company has an intricate system in place to monitor its vast network of suppliers and an early-warning system for shortages.

But that may be no match for a pandemic that’s confounding scientists, governments and public-health officials, sparking fresh lockdowns around the world and wreaking more havoc on a vast array of industries.

“This is far beyond just microchips, although microchips are the center of most of this activity,” Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota North America, said on Bloomberg Television. “But we’re seeing a wide range of supplier disruptions due largely to continued outbreak of Covid.”

National Australia Bank Ltd. senior foreign-exchange strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a note that “supply-chain disruptions, partly stemming from the havoc being wrecked by the delta variant, look set to stay with us for some time yet.”

BMW recently warned of uncertain months ahead as the global chip shortage worsens. After saying early this year it had ordered enough semiconductors and expected its suppliers to deliver, the luxury-car maker now expects production restrictions in the second half.

Volkswagen AG also has flagged worsening supply woes, while Daimler AG dialed back its delivery expectations due to the shortage.

“Consumer demand is going to far exceed supply for the auto industry over the next 60 to 90 days,” Toyota’s Carter said.

According to research by Susquehanna Financial Group, the amount of time it’s taking for chip-starved companies to get orders filled has stretched to more than 20 weeks, indicating the shortages that have held back automakers and computer manufacturers are getting worse.

“Companies were saying it was a problem for the first half, but it’s astonishing what kind of strong figures they reached,” said Frank Schwope, an autos analyst at NordLB in Hanover, Germany. “But now, the chip shortage is coming in dramatically, showing that there must be some serious problems.”

(Updates with share move in 5th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Japan's Mizuho says bank's branches having system trouble

    The main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group said on Friday its branches throughout Japan were unable to process transactions, the latest in what has been a long, high-profile series of embarrassing system errors for the bank. Japan's third-largest lender suffered four system breakdowns between February and March this year, despite having spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019.

  • Chip Crisis Threatens to Cut Auto Output by 7.1 Million Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shortage of semiconductors will cut worldwide auto production by as many as 7.1 million vehicles this year, and pandemic-related supply disruptions will hobble the industry well into next year, IHS Markit said.The lack of chips won’t stabilize until the second quarter of next year, with recovery coming in the second half, IHS said in a report Thursday. The grim outlook is further proof that the chip crisis is far from over. And the research firm’s forecast doesn’t inclu

  • VW might have to cut production further due to chip shortage

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply crunch, the German carmaker said on Thursday, after a report that Toyota would slash output by 40% in September. The auto industry is facing renewed strains after a recovery in demand stretched supply chains earlier this year, with COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia hitting both chip production and operations at commercial ports. "We currently expect supply of chips in the third quarter to be very volatile and tight," Volkswagen, the No.2 volume carmaker behind Toyota, said in answer to a request for comment by Reuters.

  • The case for sinking Cathie Wood’s Ark—here’s how one ETF provider outlines the short thesis

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • You're Holding The Bag For $750 Billion Lost On Chinese Stocks

    Ignoring the crackdown on Chinese stocks — and the looming risk of delisting — is getting expensive. It's starting to cost ETF investors.

  • Goldman Masks, Scrutiny at Morgan Stanley as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Just months after rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley embraced diverging strategies for returning staff to their towers, they’re suddenly in agreement: More stringent precautions are probably needed.Goldman, the first major Wall Street bank to require employees to return to U.S. offices, is working on new measures to prevent outbreaks in the workplace, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Plans under development include asking staff to wear masks i

  • A Huge Spike in US Households Paying No Income Tax

    The number of American households that paid no federal income tax spiked dramatically last year, both as a result of job and wage losses driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's response to the crisis, which provided thousands of dollars in tax credits to millions of families. Nearly 107 million households — or some 61% — owed no federal individual income tax in 2020, according to an analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s an increase of more than 40% over 2019, whe

  • Asian Stocks Waver as Traders Mull Growth Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks wavered early Friday as the delta virus strain and the prospect of reduced central bank stimulus weigh on the economic outlook, hurting commodities and bolstering the dollar.Equities were little changed in Japan and edged up in Australia and South Korea. U.S. contracts fluctuated after modest overnight S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains in a choppy session. Treasuries held a climb and the dollar was around a nine-month high. Commodities have slumped, flashing a warning abou

  • Over 100 million U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    'If this was a permanent and not a pandemic-driven phenomenon, this would be very troubling to me.'

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Vanguard Mired in Price War After Retreat From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group, the U.S. fund giant that made a surprise retreat from China this year, is now mired in a price war that threatens to erode earnings at its remaining business in the world’s most-promising wealth market.Vanguard’s robo-advisory joint venture with Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. cut fees by almost half in June as competition heats up in the multi-trillion dollar market. The platform also slashed its minimum investment to just 100 yuan ($15), down from 800 yuan when it launch

  • Toyota Finally Slashes September Production By 40% After Holding Off For Much Of The Chip Shortage Crisis

    Toyota Motor Corp (NASDAQ: TM) was weathering the semiconductor shortage, even as the rest of the automotive industry took deep production cuts. Now it appears the chip crunch and supply chain disruptions have come to haunt the Japanese auto giant as well. Toyota Trims Target: Toyota, the second most valued automaker, is planning to reduce its global production by 40%, the Nikkei reported. The original target of 900,000 vehicles for September has been scaled back to 500,000 units, the report add

  • For VW to sell more EVs than Tesla or Nio in China, here’s what needs to change, says analyst

    Volkswagen showroom employees dress too conservatively, analysts concluded after dispatching mystery shoppers to VW, Tesla and Nio dealerships.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Schwab Boosts Staff Pay by 5%, Delays Office Return to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said it will increase employee pay by 5% and push back its return-to-office plans to no sooner than January as the Covid-19 delta variant spreads across the U.S.The pay raise, affecting most of Schwab’s 32,500 employees, will take effect in late September, the Westlake, Texas-based brokerage said Thursday in a statement.“This increase is a way to reward our talented employees for their contributions and their relentless commitment to see the world through clie

  • IBM Closes New York City Offices Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is temporarily closing its offices in New York City amid rising Covid-19 cases in the Big Apple, but the company stopped short of delaying plans to reopen other U.S. locations by September. Employees were notified on Wednesday that New York City offices will be open for essential staff only, an IBM spokeswoman said in a statement, citing “current clinical conditions” that “do not meet IBM’s health and safety protocols.” IBM’s decision comes as

  • Toyota slashes September output amid chip crunch, COVID resurgence

    (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, becoming the last major automaker to cut output due to a global chip crunch, but it maintained its annual sales and production targets. Toyota's success in navigating the chip shortage better than rivals has come down to its larger stockpile of chips under a business continuity plan adopted after the 2011 earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The world's largest automaker by sales volumes reiterated on Thursday its global production target of 9.3 million vehicles for the year ending in March, as well as its plan to sell 8.7 million cars in the period.

  • Best Oil ETFs for Q4 2021

    Oil exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer direct access to the oil market by tracking the price of oil as a commodity. This approach is different from investing in funds that own a portfolio of oil stocks.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million