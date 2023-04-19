Toyota dealership GM's brother accused of wielding bat, smashing glass door

Apr. 18—A Santa Fe man was arrested Monday after he was accused of barging into a Toyota dealership with a bat, shattering a glass door and struggling with employees while looking for his brother, the business's general manager.

Robert Espinosa, 43, is charged with aggravated burglary, battery and assault as well as criminal damage to property, according to online court records.

His brother, Buddy Espinosa, called 911 and said a man who drove in on a motorcycle was looking for him at his place of business while brandishing a bat, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police officers who responded found a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle left unattended on a sidewalk with a key in the ignition. Robert Espinosa walked toward the motorcycle shortly afterward, but refused to engage with officers, according to the complaint.

Robert Espinosa was detained shortly afterward and continued to express to police "he did not care" for what they had to say as officers read through his Miranda rights.

Buddy Espinosa, who heads Toyota of Santa Fe, later told officers a friend let him know his brother was throwing a bat around while asking where he was. The manager also said Robert Espinosa hit one of the employees who was trying to calm him down, according to the complaint.

Other employees saw Robert Espinosa break a glass door before he entered the dealership's service garage. According to the complaint, one of the employees then took the bat from Robert Espinosa shortly before he encountered police outside the storefront.

Santa Fe police Capt. Bryan Martinez said police do not know why the man wanted to harm his brother.

Buddy Espinosa declined to comment Tuesday.

His brother was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center before being booked into the Santa Fe County jail. A hearing in Robert Espinosa's case is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records.