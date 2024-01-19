New Toyota dealership opens in Wichita Falls

TechCrunch

Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.