Toyota discontinues Yaris subcompact car, hatchback as Americans embrace SUVs

The Toyota Yaris is the latest casualty of America's embrace of bigger vehicles.

Toyota confirmed that it is discontinuing the subcompact Yaris following the 2020 model year. Both the sedan and hatchback versions are going away.

Small car sales have been plummeting for years as Americans have turned their interest toward SUVs and pickups. In 2019, Yaris sales fell 19.5% to 27,210.

"Right now, there are no plans to bring another Yaris nameplate to the U.S.," Toyota said in a statement.

Other subcompact cars that have been eliminated in recent years have included the Ford Fiesta and Fiat 500.

Toyota has been paring down its lineup of small cars for several years. The company discontinued its Scion brand in 2016 and recently discontinued the Prius C, a smaller version of the main Prius hybrid.

The company said Yaris production for the U.S. is ending this month. The vehicle is expected to remain on dealer lots through fall 2020.

The third-generation Yaris debuted in 2017. Reviewers at car-research site Edmunds praised its high fuel economy and nimble handling but said it had poor acceleration and limited interior space.

The 2020 Yaris is one of the few vehicles still available with a starting price below $20,000. It ranges from $15,650 to $18,750.

The Yaris is unlikely to be the last vehicle to be discontinued. With the coronavirus pandemic placing increased pressure on the auto industry, automakers are likely to consider eliminating additional models.

“I do think there’s going to be further trimming of product lines,” said Michelle Krebs, an analyst for car-buying site Autotrader, in a recent interview.

