Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

Aditi Shah and Norihiko Shirouzu
·7 min read

By Aditi Shah and Norihiko Shirouzu

BIDADI, India (Reuters) - Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right.

Renowned for its pioneering Prius, the Japanese carmaker has struggled to sell large numbers of its hybrid Camry sedan since its Indian debut in 2013, partly due to a sticker price of more than eight times the annual income of a middle-class family.

This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy.

Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

Toyota Motor is also leveraging its cooperation with partner Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India's biggest carmaker Maruti, to benefit from its low-cost engineering know-how and mild hybrid technology.

"The hybrid bet is a turning point. It will be a litmus test for Toyota's future and success in India," one person with direct knowledge of Toyota's plans told Reuters.

A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

Toyota's Indian strategy is at odds with global rivals Volkswagen, General Motors and India's Tata Motors, which are rushing to roll out pure electric vehicles (EVs), and comes in the face of criticism from investors for sticking with fossil-fuel hybrids.

Hybrids are generally cheaper than EVs as they typically have smaller batteries and are not reliant on charging stations, important factors in markets such as India where customers are price sensitive and charging infrastructure can be patchy.

Toyota declined to share details about cost savings, future product launches, car pricing strategies or production plans for full or mild hybrid models in India.

The world's biggest automaker told Reuters it wanted more first-time buyers in India to own full hybrids as a first step towards mass electrification, and that it would continue to increase local sourcing and production to be competitive.

LEARNING TO LOVE MILD

Toyota's first new hybrid to hit India's roads will be the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a compact sports-utility vehicle (SUV) which two people with knowledge of the plan said is likely to be priced around $25,000 - less than half the price of the Camry.

That would pit it against popular midsize combustion-engine SUVs made by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motor in a fast-growing segment that makes up 18% of car sales in India, the world's fourth-biggest auto market.

The full hybrid Hyryder, however, will be 31% more fuel efficient than the Hyundai and Kia diesel models, offering an economy of 28 km per litre (65 miles per gallon), a key metric for Indian buyers.

To bring down the cost of the Hyryder, which will be sold by Toyota and Suzuki, it will use a hybrid system originally developed for subcompact cars, or one size smaller, according to a Toyota engineer familiar with hybrid technology.

By combining the hybrid system with a low-cost chassis and some upper body parts from Suzuki, the end result is an SUV on a par with or slightly cheaper than the Prius sedan, which starts at $25,000 in the United States.

"The high-cost complexity of hybrids is hard to overcome, but it's a good start," the Toyota source, who was not involved in the Hyryder's development, said.

Savings have also come from working with Suzuki on designing and developing the SUV, as well as leveraging the scale and pricing power with suppliers of Maruti, which produced eight of the 10 best-selling models in India in 2021.

Even so, there is a cost differential of $3,400 between Toyota's full hybrid and its comparable gasoline car in India, said another source, higher than the typical differential of about $2,000 for Toyota in most countries.

To boost sales in India's price-sensitive market, Toyota will also sell Hyryders with a mild hybrid powertrain supplied by Suzuki, a significant departure for Toyota which has long championed full hybrids.

The shift is a recognition that Toyota has been unable to bring down the cost of full hybrids to the point where they can always compete on price in markets such as India, the people familiar with Toyota's planning said.

It also shows how Toyota is altering its strategy for different markets, depending on what buyers want and are willing to pay.

"As we come down the price points ... we hope to increase our numbers as well as our market share," Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Japanese company's Indian unit, told Reuters.

Toyota's next hybrid for India will be a multi-purpose vehicle, or people-carrier, expected later this year or early in 2023, two sources said.

BUILDING IN BIDADI

Another factor affecting the Hyryder's price is taxation. India levies taxes of 43% on hybrids - on a par with gasoline or diesel SUVs and far higher than the 5% tax on EVs.

Toyota is lobbying to get the taxes reduced, sources said. The company said it wants New Delhi to provide support, including taxation, to all green technologies that help India achieve its goal of reducing fossil fuel and carbon emissions.

So far, the government has not shown any interest in extending its fiscal support beyond EVs.

Making hybrid powertrains in India aligns Toyota with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to boost local manufacturing, especially at a time when major car companies such as Ford Motor have left the country.

It also comes as India tightens fuel efficiency and emission targets for carmakers. Selling hybrids will help Toyota meet its regulatory requirements as credits they earn will go towards offsetting the production of fossil-fuel vehicles.

At the Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts factory in Bidadi, an industrial town near Bengaluru in southern India, the Japanese automaker's new Indian strategy is already in motion.

A joint venture between Toyota, its parts affiliate Aisin Seiki Co and India's Kirloskar Systems, the plant is manufacturing E-Drives for the Toyota Hybrid System.

The E-Drive ensures seamless switching between the engine and electric motor, and shifting the manufacture of one of the hybrid system's four key components to India is a major move.

Toyota sees the Bidadi factory as a starting point for building a local supply chain for the EVs it will eventually bring to India.

"We now have the core technology, whether it's an electric vehicle or a hybrid," Kirloskar said.

'IT'S A HUGE BET'

The plant can make 135,000 E-Drives a year on one assembly line and could raise that to over 400,000 by adding two more.

About 55% of raw materials by value for the E-Drives come from India, two sources said. Capital equipment, such as tools and dies, are also made there, though rare earth magnets for the motors and some other components are imported.

The cost savings on the made-in-India E-Drives are expected to be in the "double-digits" in percentage terms compared with imported systems, one source said.

Toyota will also export them back to Japan for hybrid cars built there, as well as to countries in Southeast Asia.

"India is one of the lowest cost bases for these parts. We are competitive on this," Kirloskar said, adding that he expected about 40% to 50% to be exported, though that could change depending on local demand.

Of the three other main hybrid components, Toyota already makes engines in India but the 1.8 kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion batteries and power control units will be imported for now.

Toyota is making the Hyryder at its under-used and revamped plant in Bidadi, which has an annual capacity of 200,000 cars.

More than 50% of Hyryder pre-orders are for the full hybrid, though people aware of Toyota's production plans say this could settle at 30% to 40% with the cheaper, mild hybrid becoming more popular in India - where most cars sell for under $15,000.

"Once numbers pick up, the cost will come to a point where hybrids will become mainstream. This will lay the ground for an eventual switch to fully electric or fuel cell vehicles," said one person familiar with Toyota's plans.

"It's a huge bet but we know electrification is the future."

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in Bidadi, India, and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Websites Selling Unapproved Abortion Pills Are Booming

    A murky online market for abortion pills is thriving as some U.S. states tighten abortion restrictions. Dozens of websites state they ship abortion drugs anywhere in the U.S. without a prescription, which violates Food and Drug Administration rules. The operator of one website said demand for abortion pills has surged since the Supreme Court removed constitutional protection for abortion in June.

  • Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    Ford faces punitive damages over a fatal rollover of the F-250 pickup truck. The auto maker says the jury verdict isn’t supported by the evidence.

  • Lamborghini CEO: Will be a 'game changer' when we move into electrification

    Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winklemann talks launching the Urus Performante during Pebble Beach, and the future of the brand.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year

    High German inflation and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty raised market anxieties. Investors will be eyeing comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a central bank symposium in Wyoming.

  • Asia shares slip anew, dollar keeps rising

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and risks are he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets. Futures are fully priced for another hike in September with the only question being whether it will be 50 or 75 basis points, while rates are seen up at 3.5%-3.75% by year end.

  • US Crop Tour Set to Kick Off With World’s Food Reserves at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers from Nebraska to Ohio are nearing the final stretch of one of the most turbulent growing seasons ever, with the world now nervously waiting to see if US corn and soybean harvests will be big enough to revive supplies diminished by war and weather. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilA luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase &

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- reports

    UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg said. Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the bids, and final bids are expected Sept. 6, Bloomberg said.

  • Ethiopian Airlines pilots 'overshoot runway after falling asleep'

    The Ethiopian Airlines pilots dozed off at 37,000ft but woke to land the plane, an aviation journal says.

  • Raiders winners and losers in 15-13 victory vs. Dolphins

    Raiders winners and losers in 15-13 victory vs. Dolphins

  • Power Crunch in Sichuan Adds to Industry’s Woes in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilChina’s Sichuan province extended industrial power cuts and activated its highest emergency response on Sunday, adding to manufacturers’ woes in the region as they shut do

  • Wall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion Rally: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- A sober warning for Wall Street and beyond: The Federal Reserve is still on a collision course with financial markets.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilStocks and bonds are set to tumble once more even tho

  • Tesla Rival Rolls Out Luxury Super-Sports Sedan

    Tesla , the leading electric vehicle maker in the world, is way ahead of its competition in production and should deliver over 1 million EVs this year. Its Chinese rival BYD had claimed to have sold the most plug-in new energy vehicles in the first half, but it only sold about 323,519 fully electric vehicles in the first six months. Tesla's rivals may not be producing and delivering as many EVs, but its premium EV competitors sometimes roll out some new products that Tesla has not yet produced.

  • 5 women killed in wrong-way crash on South Florida expressway

    "There was no one alive to be saved," a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said about the Honda involved in the crash.

  • Ford faces $1.7 billion damages bill over two deaths linked to F-250 truck design, lawyers say

    Lawyers told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg that a jury ordered Ford to pay $1.7 billion in damages over the design of the F-250 roof.

  • Do Cars With a Dark Interior Really Get Hotter in the Sun?

    The difference between dark and light interiors might not be as substantial as you thinkBy Devin PrattThere’s a common belief that if you live in a warmer climate, you should opt for a lighter in...

  • I made so many mistakes on my first long-distance train ride that I flew back home. Here are 12 things I wish I'd known before I left.

    I made rookie mistakes on Amtrak's Coast Starlight train, like wearing uncomfortable clothes and trying to eat in the dining car as a coach passenger.

  • When A Dodge Charger Hellcat Burnout Goes Bad

    Explain this one to insurance...