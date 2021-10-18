Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the U.S. through 2030

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade.

The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The plant is anticipated to enter production in 2025 and expand through 2031, by which time it will employ around 1,750 people. The location has not been announced.

The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios. Major auto OEMs like General Motors have announced similar, though much larger, investments. GM plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to bring 30 new EVs to the global market and build additional assembly capacity for electric models.

The factory will initially produce batteries for hybrid vehicles, Toyota said. The automaker did not disclose the expected production capacity of the new facility.

Toyota’s plans for a new battery manufacturing facility echo other recent announcements from companies like Ford, who along with its battery partner SK Innovation will spend $11.4 billion on two US manufacturing sites dedicated to EV batteries. Stellantis, the automaker formed after a merger between Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA, also said Monday it would produce battery cells and modules in North America in a preliminary deal with LG Energy Solutions.

However, Toyota’s news strikes a slightly different note, as it clearly indicates that the industrial giant is planning on producing batteries entirely in-house.

Relative to other automakers, Toyota has been slow to roll out electric vehicles. The company does not currently sell any battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S., though it does sell several plug-in hybrids and hybrid vehicles. It announced plans earlier this year to introduce the first BEV to North American markets -- the bZ4X crossover -- next year. It aims to boost its EV lineup to 15 models globally by 2025.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • NYC Reaping Hudson Yards Dividends After Luxury Building Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Hudson Yards, a 45-square block district of office towers, luxury apartments and upscale shops on Manhattan’s far West Side, is paying down its tab with New York City’s taxpayers.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week

    A flurry of storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost. This week has already kicked off with a storm marching into the Pacific Northwest. The grey skies and spits of rain that are typical of autumn have led to a dreary end to the weekend along the Interstate 5 corridor across western Washington, Oregon and even Northern California.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750

    Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. The Toyota plant location wasn't announced, but the company said it eventually will employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Which Of These Pontiac GTOs Would You Rather Have?

    It's hard to choose sometimes...

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn will reveal 3 electric vehicles on Monday. Here's what they'll look like.

    Foxconn will announce details about an upcoming electric bus, sedan, and SUV during an event Monday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • How bad can it get? 4 reasons car prices, availability show no signs of improving

    The chip shortage during the pandemic has constricted auto production, sending shoppers scrambling to find the new cars, SUVs and pickups they want.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • What’s Better, a Ford F-150 or a Rivian R1T? Barron’s Rode in Both.

    Barron's drove a Rivian R1T a week after riding in an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning. Both are impressive vehicles.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor First Drive Review | Borrowing some of Bronco's party tricks

    The 2021 F-150 Tremor is Ford’s latest addition to its mid-tier off-roading family. Joining the Super Duty and Ranger models of the same name, the new half-ton slots in between the FX4 off-road package and its full-blown Raptor model(s), giving potential buyers access to increased capability without having to cough up the sort of money its halo trucks go for. When Ford first announced the half-ton variant of the Tremor, we equated it to a Junior-Varsity Raptor.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]