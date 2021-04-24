Toyota will enter a hydrogen-powered Corolla in an endurance race

Refinery29

We have a hunch that — despite your summer vacation being a little up in the air — you’re still shopping for swimwear. (Because, um, we are.) Just because we’re not traveling far from home doesn’t mean we’re not seeking a water source — it may just be the fire hydrant around the block or the inflatable backyard pool instead of a far-flung white-sand beach. So no matter what, we’re in the market for a shiny new maillot or a hot-off-the-press bikini.Keep one thing in mind as you browse the (digital) racks for a new bathing suit: a lot of swimwear is made from nylon, which is plastic. And we know that there’s already way too much plastic discarded into the ocean. As swimwear brands are getting wise to this unfortunate fact, more and more are offering recycled-fiber options in the bathing-tog category. So this time around, look out for brands that are using recycled synthetic materials to create those scoop-back maillots, high-waisted briefs, and balconette tops that will keep you ever-so-stylish, whether you're enjoying a socially distant beach day or just cooling off around the corner.ASOSYou can search for styles made from recycled polyester on the vast ASOS website by selecting "recycled" from the "Responsible" drop-down menu. Brands like Monki and Weekday have a host of vibrant offerings, in addition to recycled-fabric options from ASOS Design.Shop sustainable swimwear at ASOSASOS DESIGN Curve recycled mix and match bikini, $, available at ASOS Brands like Monki and Weekday have a host of vibrant offerings, in addition to recycled-fabric options from ASOS Design.Shop sustainable swimwear at ASOSASOS DESIGN Curve recycled mix and match bikini, $, available at ASOSBowerNamed for the Sydney, Australia beach where Bower co-founders Rupert Tapper and Fiona Ryn spent their childhoods, this five-year-old swim and resortwear brand uses ECONYL-based fabrics to create a range of artfully-printed bikinis and maillots. The brand’s ready-to-wear is made from natural fibers like linen and cotton. In addition, since March of last year, Ryn and Tapper have donated 1% of their profits to Healthy Seas, an agency that works with volunteer divers to clean marine litter from the ocean.Shop Bower at YooxBower Vreeland Bikini, $, available at YooxBower Vreeland Bikini Bottom, $, available at YooxDeakin & BlueThis exclusively ECONYL-made brand is based in the United Kingdom, and is known for a uniquely inclusive size range for busts of all sizes, from “Hepburn” (AA to B cups), “Monroe” (C to E cups), and “Hendricks” (F to HH).Shop Deakin & BlueDeakin & Blue Plunge High Waister Bikini Lido, $, available at Deakin & BlueEverlaneThe radically transparent retailer just launched its inaugural foray into swimwear — and the Shopping team was lucky enough to participate in a dress rehearsal IRL. You can read our team’s hot takes on the Italian-made fiber bathing togs here, but the TL;DR is that the brand built a seven-piece capsule collection out of recycled nylon.Shop swimwear at EverlaneEverlane The Bikini Bottom, $, available at EverlaneFischSwedish swimwear designer Agnes Fischer grew up going to St. Barth’s, and noticed (as she told Vogue in 2018) that the local “coral reefs are no longer as colorful” as they were when she snorkeled among them as a child. Her swimwear brand Fisch — known for unique, fashion-forward silhouettes like the seashell-inspired Coquillage top and the “Grenadins” balconette-bra style — uses ECONYL (a recycled nylon) in all of its designs.Shop Fisch at Net-a-PorterFisch Printed Ribbed Swimsuit, $, available at Net-A-PorterH&MWhile H&M’s fast-fashion model is a far cry from sustainability-first, the retail giant does offer recycled-fiber swim options (along with their sister brand COS). Browse their “Conscious” section for the latest options — including a recent collaboration with all-female surf collective Women + Waves, with board-ready styles made from recycled polyester and polyamide. (At COS, check for the “recycled nylon” seal as you browse the selection.)Shop Conscious swimwear at H&MH&M High Leg Swimsuit, $, available at H&MJade SwimUsing a luxurious and sustainable Italian fabric, former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski creates sculptural-but-minimal bikinis and one-pieces for fans of subtlety and high design.Shop Jade Swim at MatchesFashionJade Swim Evolve one-shoulder swimsuit, $, available at MatchesFashion.comLivelyYour favorite start-up lingerie brand is now in the business of swim, with four new maillot styles made from recycled polyester. Lively’s signature vibe — active, but with curb appeal — is present in these eco-friendly suits.Shop swimwear at LivelyLively The Crossback One Piece, $, available at LivelyMara HoffmanThis indie elder states-brand has built a following for its eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and the eye-catching swimwear it turns out every summer is no exception. Made using both ECONYL (recycled nylon) and REPREVE, a polyester fiber made from recycled plastic bottles, Hoffman’s rainbow-bright bathing togs are a stylish and sustainable option.Shop Mara Hoffman at ShopbopMara Hoffman Jay Bikini Bottoms, $, available at ShopbopOokiohThe name of this eco-friendly swimwear brand is derived from the Japanese word ukiyo — the name for the “pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period,” according to the brand, “that literally translates to ‘the floating world.’” It’s a pretty appropriate title for a range of cheerful suits that’s made entirely from regenerated materials.Shop Ookioh at Urban OutfittersOokioh Goa Bikini Bottom, $, available at Urban OutfittersPaper LondonThis British swimwear brand uses regenerated-plastic fibers like ECONYL and REPREVE to create boldly-hued swimsuits that transition easily from the beach club to the night club. The company also recycles customers’ pre-loved swimwear, and offers 20% off coupons in exchange for closing the loop.Shop Paper LondonPaper London Coconut Swimsuit, $, available at Paper LondonStay Wild SwimA British company that specializes in sporty, color-blocked styles made exclusively from ECONYL, Stay Wild is the eco-friendly answer to Speedo. We love that the brand not only partners with a zero-waste factory that uses biodegradable packaging, but also maintains a directory of like-minded sustainable companies on their website, spanning categories like fashion, beauty, and home. Sharing is caring!Shop Stay Wild Swim at SelfridgesStay Wild Swim Round-neck swimsuit, $, available at SelfridgesVitamin AAmahlia Stevens has been cranking out sustainable swimwear since 2000 — a near-eternity in fashion. Her experience working with Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard inspired her to create a recycled fiber suitable for swimwear, which led to the creation of the brand’s proprietary EcoLux fabric, “the first premium swim fabric made from recycled nylon fibers,” according to the brand.Shop Vitamin AVitamin A Bedette One-Piece Swimsuit, $, available at VerishopLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Coolest Swimwear Made From Recycled Plastic16 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands To Shop This Summer