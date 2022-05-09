Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

Employee stands among Toyota Motor Corp's cars at the company's showroom in Tokyo
Satoshi Sugiyama
·2 min read

By Satoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry.

The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies.

The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Toyota is expected to forecast an 11% increase in operating profit to 3.36 trillion yen ($25.7 billion) for the year that started on April 1, according to a poll of 25 analysts by Refinitiv.

For the year just ended, analysts expect profit increased 37% to 3.02 trillion yen.

The company has said that both global production and sales saw a yearly increase for the first time in three years in the year just ended. Still, it was forced to announce cutbacks in production between April and June to ease the burden on its suppliers, which were frustrated by repeated production plan changes due to the shortage of parts.

In addition to rising commodities costs, supplies are also expected to be complicated by lockdowns that have followed COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

Rival Honda Motor Co is expected to forecast a 13% increase in profit to 925 billion yen, while Nissan Motor Co is expected to forecast a 50% jump to 318.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv.

Toyota will report results on Wednesday, Nissan on Thursday and Honda on Friday.

($1 = 130.5500 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by David Dolan, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol Steel Plant’s ‘Dead Men’ Defenders Call for Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hoped to mark Victory Day on Monday by celebrating the capture or surrender of Mariupol’s last Ukrainian defenders, a Zoom appearance by their commanders suggests he’ll have to wait.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swings

  • ‘Doctor Strange’ Huge Debut Signals Renewed Potential at Korea Box Office

    “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opened with a stunning $14.4 million debut weekend in South Korea, far in excess of any film this year at the Korean box office. Its five-day opening score was $29.1 million. Data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking service shows the film garnered an 87% market share […]

  • Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

    Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by weak China data and fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that could tighten global supplies. Brent crude lost 41 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.98 a barrel by 0603 GMT. "The broader risk-off sentiment sparked by the recession fears, and China's lockdowns are the major factors that pressure the oil price," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Hamilton relieved as Mercedes regain some form

    Lewis Hamilton admitted to relief and said he and Mercedes would 'keep chipping away' to recover lost speed after he qualified sixth on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix.

  • Biden wants to sell infrastructure. His problem: Few buyers.

    As President Joe Biden ramps up his efforts to help Democrats in the midterm elections, he’s focused on a selling point that, so far, voters aren’t: his plan

  • Egyptian fintech Paymob raises $50M led by PayPal Ventures and Kora Capital

    Egyptian fintech Paymob, which enables merchants to accept digital payments online and in-store, announced today it has raised $50 million in Series B funding. PayPal Ventures, the global corporate venture arm of PayPal, New-York-based venture capital Kora Capital, and London-based Clay Point led the round. New participating investors include Helios Digital Ventures, British International Investment (formerly the CDC Group), and Nclude, the venture fund launched by Global Ventures and three Egyptian banks.

  • Marketmind: How far behind the curve exactly?

    On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the U.S. Federal Reserve is "not as far behind the curve as you might have thought". With inflation running over 6%, the jury is out on whether last week's 50 basis point rate hike is catching up with the curve or falling woefully behind. But while the terminal U.S. rate pricing solidifies around 3.5% in mid- 2023, only time will tell whether the Fed's aggressive plan to hike rates this year will tip the economy into recession or not.

  • IKEA to spend 3 billion euros on stores as it adapts to e-commerce

    IKEA retailer Ingka Group is spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through 2023 on new and existing stores, much of it to modify its trademark out-of-town outlets so they can double up as e-commerce distribution centres. Tolga Oncu, retail manager at the group which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, told Reuters the money would be spent across all regions, though about a third is earmarked for London, a test-bed for new store formats and logistics set-ups. "Most of it will be in our existing stores, since we talk about transforming, redesigning the purpose of the square metres," Oncu said in an interview.

  • U.S. poll finds bipartisan concern over high CEO pay

    Bipartisan majorities of U.S. adults think CEO pay is too high, a new poll found, presenting a challenge for corporate boards looking to balance compensation for leaders and workers. In a survey of 1,037 people in February, 81% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans said the CEOs of the largest American companies were paid "too much," according to poll sponsor Just Capital, a nonprofit focused on corporate stakeholder research. "The story of this is really nonpartisan, across the board people are feeling like CEOs are overpaid relative to frontline workers," said Alison Omens, Just's chief strategy officer.

  • Toyota's Running Out of Federal EV Tax Credits

    The Japanese automaker's newest EV may only come with a $7500 tax credit during its first few months on sale.

  • What Pushed Apple Factory Workers to Riot?

    Workers at a Shanghai technology factory crashed through barriers erected to keep them from leaving the plant and struggled with guards trying to keep them inside.

  • Stagflation Makes for Summer of Discontent With Nowhere to Hide

    (Bloomberg) -- The growing risk of stagflation is leaving investors without many places to hide, with havens looking few and far between, according to Standard Chartered Plc.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

  • Travel nurses raced to Covid hot spots. Now they're facing canceled contracts.

    How much does a travel nurse make a month? What exactly does a travel nurse do? As Covid funding dries up, travel nurses face canceled contracts.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Russia's Grave Miscalculation: Ukrainians Would Collaborate

    KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine — The solicitation to commit treason came to Oleksandr Vilkul on the second day of the war, in a phone call from an old colleague. Vilkul, the scion of a powerful political family in southeastern Ukraine that was long seen as harboring pro-Russian views, took the call as Russian troops were advancing to within a few miles of his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. “He said, ‘Oleksandr Yurivich, you are looking at the map, you see the situation is predetermined,’” Vilkul said, recalling the

  • 10 Benefits of Jumping Rope That Go Way Beyond Burning Calories

    Jumping rope might have been your go-to activity during fourth-grade gym class, but this simple piece of equipment is actually one of the best-kept...

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Under Amour Goes NFT with NBA 3-Point Record Holder Stephen Curry

    Under Armour launches a new Stephen Curry three-pointer basketball NFT collection to drive fan engagement during this year’s NBA playoffs.

  • Will Coinbase's Bet on NFTs Go Wrong?

    It is a bold bet in which Coinbase has embarked. The crypto trading platform has just opened its non-fungible token trading platform to everyone on May 4, two weeks after its launch. Figures compiled by various data firms show that Coinbase has not yet managed to compete with the dominant marketplaces in this segment of the crypto sphere.

  • 'We will win': Ukraine defiant on anniversary of World War Two victory

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, commemorating victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, said on Monday his country would win in its war with Russia and would not cede any territory. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, is also marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory. President Vladimir Putin was due to preside over a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles on Moscow's Red Square, and to make a speech.