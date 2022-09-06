Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Finally Arrives

Photo credit: Aaron Brown

Toyota announced pricing Tuesday for its long-awaited U.S.-bound hot hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its base-model pricing helps cement the five-door hoonmobile as a hard-to-ignore option for those in the market for a new affordable performance car.

Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at $35,900 for the base-level and first-arriving Core trim. Following that, the special-edition Circuit model runs $42,900, and the ultra-limited, track-special Morizo car is marked at $49,900. Those numbers exclude Toyota's $1,095 "processing and handling" fee.

The Core trim cars can be optioned with a $1,180 Performance package, which adds Torsen limited-slip differentials to the front and rear and upgraded brakes. A $770 Technology pack is available for upgraded audio, navigation and wireless phone charging, and a $500 cold weather option carries heated front seats and steering wheel. The Circuit and Morizo both come with the Performance pack and cold weather upgrades standard.

In its announcement released Tuesday, Toyota says the Core will be the first at dealers, arriving in November 2022. Circuit and Morizo cars won't show up until spring 2023.

Photo credit: NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER

The 300-horsepower all-wheel-drive hot hatch comes in way cheaper than its slightly more powerful $45,000 competitor, the VW Golf R. Pricing hasn't been announced for the new Honda Civic Type R just yet, but our estimate is that will also land closer to the $40,000 mark. There's also the Hyundai Elantra N, which has less power and fewer driven wheels and starts just above $33,000.

Related video:



We'll have to wait a bit longer to tell you how the GR Corolla actually drives, but from its on-paper stats, how does its pricing land with you? Let us know in the comments below.

You Might Also Like