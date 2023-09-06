Toyota GR Supra 100 Edition Is a GT4-Based Track Toy

Following the delivery of the 100th Toyota GR Supra GT4 racer, the automaker has decided something special is in order. Among the lowest production figure projects ever undertaken by the brand, the all-new GR Supra 100th Edition model is a track day exclusive based on the recent GT4 Evo model.

Toyota only plans to build three of these GR Supra 100th Edition vehicles, with one slated for Europe, Asia, and the American markets. The car itself is based on the updated GT4 Evo race car, which made its debut at the start of this year’s racing season. This special project is no homologation special, however. Without the ruleset of GT4 racing to adhere to, Toyota was able to have a bit of fun with this machine.

Up front you’ll notice a larger hood vent, which works in tandem with new dive planes to increase downforce. The front lighting elements have been reworked with LEDs borrowed from an endurance racer, which changes the car’s face ever so slightly. Toyota has also developed a new exhaust system for the track-day car, which forgoes any sort of mufflers in the hopes of celebrating that turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Each example of the GR Supra 100th Edition will be finished in the Plasma Orange hue. Even the engine blocks will be finished in the bright color.

You’ll find a similar number of adjustments inside the GT4-based project, starting with a full-blown passenger seat for riding along on track. There’s also an insane amount of Plasma Oorange highlights, including on the Power Stick selector, and the embroidery on the OMP bucket seats. Things are otherwise pretty spartan, but that’s to be expected with a machine like this. The lottery selection process for the cars has officially closed on the Gazoo Racing website, meaning your chance at getting one is already over. That said, the selected buyer will need to pony up more than $235,000 for the privilege of taking their one-of-three car home. While that’s not too much more than a regular GR Supra GT4, it seems you could recreate one of these limited-production models without too much trouble.

Toyota

You Might Also Like