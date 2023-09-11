Toyota Had To Shut Down 14 Factories After PCs Ran Out Of Hard Drive Space

In August, Toyota was forced to shut down over a dozen auto plants in Japan due to unspecified computer problems. Some theorized it was a cyberattack of some kind, but Toyota denied this and has now revealed what actually happened: Its computers ran out of disk space and everything broke.

I think many of us can agree that running out of hard drive space sucks. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had to dig through my PS4 or Xbox 360 to delete old games so I can install new ones. And it’s only getting worse as games get bigger and bigger. But at least when my computer or console ran out of space it didn’t shut down large car factories in Japan. (At least, not that I’m aware of…)



