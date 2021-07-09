Toyota halts donations to Republican election objectors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A person at a Toyota showroom in Tokyo.
A person at a Toyota showroom in Tokyo.

Toyota has said it will halt donations to members of the US Congress who voted against certification of President Biden's election victory.

The Japanese company faced criticism over the contributions after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

Toyota donated more than $50,000 to Republicans who tried to block approval of the US President's win in some states, it emerged last month.

The company had previously defended the payments.

"Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy," Toyota said.

The statement went on to say: "We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election."

The company also noted that its political action committee equally supported Democrats and Republicans, adding, "in 2021, the vast majority of the contributions went to Democrats and Republicans who supported the certification of the 2020 election."

The firm did not say how long the halt to its contributions will last.

The decision came after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) in June reported that Toyota directly contributed a total of $56,000 to 38 of the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against President Biden's electoral certification.

CREW also said it was the most money any one company contributed to lawmakers who opposed certification.

Japan's biggest car manufacturer faced criticism in the wake of the disclosure and subsequent coverage in the media.

The Lincoln Project, a group largely made up of Republicans critical of former US President Donald Trump, posted an advert calling on Toyota to stop making donations to lawmakers who voted against President Biden's election certification.

A CREW spokesperson welcomed Toyota's decision but said, "it shouldn't take a public pressure campaign to get them to do the right thing, but we're glad it worked."

Since the attack on the Capitol, dozens of companies have changed their policies on contributions to politicians.

In February, Microsoft said its political action committee would suspend all donations until the end of 2022 to the 147 lawmakers who voted against President Biden's certification.

For the same period it also halted contributions to state officials and organisations who called for the election result to be overturned.

Google and General Electric's political action committees also suspended donations until the end of 2022.

More than 535 people have been arrested and charged for joining the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's election victory over President Trump.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pandemic Is Not Over': Florida Republican Describes Harrowing COVID-19 Ordeal

    James Ring, president of the Lakeland GOP, said he hadn't taken the time to get vaccinated yet.

  • Analysis: Myanmar turmoil deepens as clashes spread

    When army trucks arrived at Depayin around dawn last Friday, local youths assembled to fight back but were quickly overwhelmed, six residents told Reuters by telephone. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said "armed terrorists" had ambushed security forces, killing one and wounding six. The People's Defence Force (PDF) said it had lost 26 of its members, but it pledged to keep fighting the army, known as the Tatmadaw.

  • People Are Very Puzzled By Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19

    "WTF does that even mean?" Twitter users wanted to know of the conspiracy-loving Colorado Republican's post about the mutation of the coronavirus.

  • GOP Lawmaker Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

    "OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.

  • Texas GOP renews push for new voting laws, unfinished agenda

    Texas Republicans on Thursday brought back efforts to ban 24-hour polling places and drive-thru voting as Gov. Greg Abbott opened a special legislative session aimed at notching late victories on a lengthy conservative agenda left unfinished last month. Republicans unveiled the details of the overhaul of the voting laws, a do-over of a push thwarted by Democrats when they walked out of statehouse. Similar to the GOP's the sweeping bill blocked in May, the revived version would also empower partisan poll watchers and ban drop boxes for mail-in ballots, making it what would be one of the most comprehensive reworking of a state’s voting and election system passed this year.

  • Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

    Supply shortages coupled with increased demand during the pandemic drove prices to historic levels.

  • China slams Olympic boycott call, 'politicization of sports'

    China on Thursday criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest. A boycott “will not succeed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. The British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February.

  • Fencing around U.S. Capitol to come down six months after Jan. 6 attack

    Workers are expected to begin removing the last of the high-security fence around the U.S. Capitol as early as Friday, more than six months after former President Donald Trump's supporters launched a deadly assault on the home of the U.S. Congress. The eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill, interfering with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The sections that still stand, enclosing just the white-domed Capitol complex, will take about three days to remove, according to U.S. House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker.

  • Trump's lawsuits are an illustration of the right's big tech dilemma

    Trump's lawsuits are an illustration of the right's big tech dilemma

  • Trump turns to an old tactic to battle his social media suspension: Lawsuits

    Frustrated by his inability to use social media, former President Donald Trump turned to a tactic he has often used as a way to amplify his voice in the public square: specious lawsuits.

  • Why corporate America can’t quit the 'sedition' Republicans

    Most companies are still shunning Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election. But money will get to them, anyway.

  • Tucker Carlson's NSA 'spying' scandal gets Russia connection

    Tucker Carlson acknowledged a Russia element to his public accusation that the Biden administration was "spying" on his communications.

  • Taliban capture key Afghanistan-Iran border crossing

    Islam Qala border crossing point is seized, as the group swiftly advances in parts of Afghanistan.

  • Trump Organization Indictment May Spell Trouble for Trump Spawn

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyThe indictment filed last week against the Trump Organization and its long-time chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg isn’t heavy on names, but there’s one major exception: a list of seven Trump Organization companies—including one where Ivanka Trump held an executive role for eight years.While it’s impossible to know what charges are still to come, legal experts say the indictment for Weisselberg last week suggests bigger

  • Israeli Supreme Court upholds contentious Jewish state law

    Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a controversial law that defines the country as the nation state of the Jewish people -- rejecting claims by opponents that it discriminates against minorities. In its ruling, the court acknowledged shortcomings in the so-called Nation State Law. Proponents of the 2018 law claimed the legislation merely enshrined Israel’s existing Jewish character.

  • South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency

    Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), has designed an eco-friendly toilet connected to a laboratory that uses excrement to produce biogas and manure. The BeeVi toilet - a portmanteau of the words bee and vision - uses a vacuum pump to send faeces into an underground tank, reducing water use.

  • Amid growing frustration, White House pushes effort to protect voting rights

    Facing a call to “save American democracy,” the Biden administration on Thursday unveiled new efforts to help protect voting rights amid growing complaints from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House has not done enough to fight attempts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

  • Boris Johnson falsely claims MPs turned down a vote on his overseas aid cuts

    No specific vote has been allowed – breaking a promise made last year – because ministers know they would lose it, Tory rebels say

  • Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

    Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.

  • Former Labour MP sexually assaulted aide in Westminster office, employment tribunal rules

    A former Labour MP sexually assaulted an aide in his Westminster office and fired her when she refused his advances, an employment tribunal has ruled. Mike Hill, the former Hartlepool MP, was found to have repeatedly harassed his parliamentary staff member, and climbed into her bed and rubbed against her. Mr Hill sexually assaulted the woman at work on more than one occasion, and victimised her when she rejected him by changing her employment terms and conditions then making her redundant. He is