Toyota Halts Operations at All Japan Plants Due to Suspected Cyberattack

Photo credit: Toyota

Toyota announced Monday it will be suspending operations at all 14 of its production lines in Japan after a company that supplies the automaker with components was hit by a suspected cyberattack, according to Nikkei Asia and Reuters.

The decision to pause production starting Tuesday affects a total of 28 production lines for Toyota. Subsidiaries Hino Motors and Daihatsu were also forced to halt some operations in Japan. It's not clear when production will restart. Kojima Industries, the supplier hit with the attack, told Nikkei in a statement it was assessing the situation.

It is true that we have been hit by some kind of cyberattack. We are still confirming the damage and we are hurrying to respond, with the top priority of resuming Toyota's production system as soon as possible.

We've reached out to Toyota to see if we can unearth any more details, like who was behind the attack or their motives. We'll be sure to update this article when we hear back.

This isn't the first time Toyota has paused production in 2022. Chip shortages and COVID-related issues forced the company to halt operations at certain plants in both January and February, according to Automotive News. The company's North American operations were also disrupted in February due to protests along key trade routes between the U.S. and Canada.

Toyota is currently investigating when it can go back to business as usual in Japan but has yet to give an estimated restart date.

