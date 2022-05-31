Toyota Hid a Sneaky Easter Egg on the New Tundra and Sequoia

Lucas Bell
·2 min read
Photo credit: Toyota
Photo credit: Toyota

It is becoming more common for automakers to place little hidden secrets around their vehicles for customers to discover upon delivery. While just a small detail, these Easter eggs are a fun way for engineers and designers to show their appreciation for these machines. Thanks to quirk-locator extraordinaire Doug DeMuro, we now have a new Easter egg to share from the 2023 Toyota Sequoia and Tundra.

Both the Tundra and the Sequoia have just received major updates from Toyota, each bringing a host of improvements over the outgoing models. For example, the Tundra dropped its old school leaf-spring suspension for modern coils and comes exclusively powered by a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine. The same platform underpins the new Sequoia SUV, though that vehicle is solely offered with a hybridized variant of that V-6 engine, producing 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. That strong torque figure certainly doesn’t hurt the SUV's updated 9000 lb payload capacity, which is nearly a 25 percent increase over the outgoing unit. Toyota has every reason to be proud of these packages, which might explain the note discovered by DeMuro. More specifically, the automotive sleuth found a message scrawled into the border of the Sequoia's windshield. Hidden in plain sight, customers can find the words “Badass Trucks” spelled out in Morse Code.

While Toyota wasn't willing to share whether or not there are more Easter eggs present on the truck, the automaker did confirm to R&T that the same Morse Code can also be found on the windshields of new Tundra models. Regardless of why it is there, this is exactly the sort of thing we love to see come out of a major production facility. Toyota had to make the business decision to stick that banner on every Sequoia it produces, just so customers and fans alike can point the detail out to other truck owners.

This isn't the first Easter egg of its kind found on a mass-market car. Ram stuck an image of a velociraptor being mauled under the TRX’s engine cover, for instance, while GM etched the face of Zora Arkus-Duntov onto the windshield of the C8 Corvette. There are also a ton more out there.

If you happen to have one of these new Sequoias on order, don't forget to spend some time poking around it. You just might just be surprised by the lengths these automakers will go for a cool customer moment.

